Allow surgeons access
Ballad’s statement that “the decision to limit orthopedic calls at JCMC is a win for the community and will improve care for trauma patients” is a very misleading statement.
Before the decision to remove our local orthopedic groups from taking trauma calls was recently made, the traumatologists at JCMC had been available to take care of extensive injury trauma patients that may require a trauma fellowship trained orthopedic surgeon.
The recent decision by Ballad seems to prevent the dedicated and competent private practice orthopedic surgeons, who have been taking care of this community for years, from treating patients that come into the ER with injuries that are not immediately life threatening and thus following up with them in the office offering them continuity of care.
By stating that “this change will improve the level and care of safety for the most critically injured orthopedic cases that present to the ER” is implying that a traumatologist will not be available if they continue to allow outside groups to take trauma calls. By being a level 1 trauma center these surgeons are available if necessary. The Watauga Orthopaedic Surgeons that have been taking calls at JCMC should remain as important providers to trauma patients as well as those having elective procedures.
We as a community are very fortunate to have a Level One Trauma Center on our doorstep. But the best medical care for our community includes continued access to independent specialists rather than a health care system monopolized by one entity.
CINDY BURKE
Bristol
Harshbarger joins the swamp
How interesting that Rep. Diana Harshbarger issued a statement predictably saying we have to come together and get to work for the American people after repeatedly spitting in the face of her constituents voting all 15 times to support Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker.
The same man who said Donald Trump was responsible for Jan. 6, happily funded the Jan. 6 kangaroo court, gave billions of our tax dollars to Ukraine, tried to take free speech from other Americans, supported the vaccine mandate for the military, voted to give amnesty to illegal aliens and spent millions to defeat other Republicans in primary elections.
I guess in Mrs. Harshbarger’s world, that’s the best man to lead the GOP. Or perhaps Mrs. Harshbarger was afraid to vote against McCarthy knowing that any “terrorist” holdouts as they were called, would become a target for McCarthy if he were elected.
Either way, Mrs. Harshbarger has shown extremely poor judgment or simply doesn’t care to honestly represent her constituents.
In speaking with a member of her staff before the voting began, the staffer told me that Rep. Harshbarger “doesn’t really care for McCarthy” but since no one else was running she had little choice. But that wasn’t the case after the first round of voting. Then during the sixth round, I saw Mrs. Harshbarger on C-SPAN sitting beside McCarthy, smiling, whispering and laughing during the proceeding. She sure looked pretty friendly with McCarthy then.
I believe that Rep. Harshbarger is beginning to become quite comfortable in “the swamp,” voting repeatedly to betray conservatives while laughing and smiling while the rest of us struggle to afford gas, groceries and a decent living.
It’s no wonder that conservatives all over the country feel such betrayal toward their so-called representatives.
MARK MUSICK
Elizabethton