Allow tiny homes
I think all communities should allow tiny homes not just for homeless, but for elderly who would like a tiny home on their children’s property or a lot.
I contacted Bill Lee’s office and they said it was up to the local officials to decide to check with them. I’m 67 years old and would love a tiny home on a lot or on my children’s property.
I no longer need a lot of space to try and keep clean and keep up. Smaller is better for us in the older generation and the homeless.
A lot of the homeless leave messes. It would need to be stipulated to keep them clean.
TINA LEDFORD
Jonesborough
Common sense in energy
The left loves the word “commonsense” for new laws they propose. Their climate policy is a perfect example of a lack thereof.
Step 1 — Cripple the oil and gas industry by canceling pipelines and drilling leases and declaring the end of oil such that no company wants to invest $1 billion to build a new refinery. We’ve gone from being a net exporter to net importer of energy and are begging dictatorships (Saudi Arabia and Venezuela) for more oil. Check.
Step 2 — Move toward mandating EV vehicles which only the upper and upper-middle class can afford. Placing undue expense, including high gas prices, on the lower and middle class. Check.
Step 3 — Maybe we should think about upgrading the power grid to handle the large increase in electricity? You know things are bad when we’re getting schooled by Mexico, who knows that oil and gas are necessary and just built a new refinery.
Is the left really willing to bank their entire energy policy on the weather — wind and solar? How’s that going for California (rolling blackouts), Texas (frozen windmills) and Germany (coal is clean right?)
Any energy policy that does not include nuclear and natural gas, along with maintaining oil as a bridge until the battery technologies are further developed, is unserious and will only result in crippling the economy. Japan realizes this and is focused on micro nuclear plants.
There’s been talk about green energy making us energy independent. So where do the windmills and solar panels, along with the rare metals that go into them, come from? Mostly from China. So much for independence.
Thankfully we live in a state, with the TVA, that is forward thinking and considers nuclear a viable option for decades, including investing in micro nuclear technology.
DAVE REITER
Johnson City
Break the fossil fuels cycle
More natural gas use brings higher electricity bills and more destructive weather.
We are part of a system where greenhouse gas emissions from the generation of electricity is driving temperatures up, causing greater demand for electricity.
Power utilities such as the TVA are investing in natural gas power plants that will produce even more greenhouse gas emissions from both the production of natural gas and burning it in the plants themselves.
The result is even hotter temperatures and higher electricity demand as people try to stay cool using air conditioning, thereby pushing the power grid to its limits, if not beyond, and driving electricity bills higher.
Real and disastrous impacts are occurring more frequently — devastating flooding from heavier downpours being one example experienced across Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and now Kentucky.
Power utilities calling for us to conserve by raising thermostat setpoints and not using our appliances to avoid pushing the grid to failure will become more common. Adding insult to injury, electricity bills will continue to rise along with natural gas prices because of increased demand in the United States and exports to the rest of the world.
To break this cycle, we need to stop doing the same old thing. Here in the Tennessee Valley, the TVA must stop building new natural gas plants and deploy a less expensive combination of solar, storage and energy efficiency.
Additionally, making this choice brings rate stability to the valley as there are no fuel costs associated with solar, storage, and energy efficiency.
DAN FIRTH
Kingsport