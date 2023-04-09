Legislature doesn’t tolerate dissent
They say power corrupts, and the Tennessee House just proved it. With a lopsided majority (partially due to gerrymandering), they ousted two members for… being loud. After routinely being denied a voice in debates (not just this one), three Democrats spoke when told to shut up, and for that sin two of them were expelled.
The current legislative majority demands total control: of local school systems, of the city of Nashville, of forms of entertainment, of classroom teachers, of parents, of women in general, of their own members who might dare to act in a bipartisan fashion (I’m thinking of two Carter County Republican representatives who preceded the current one). They brook no dissent. They want it all.
Yet in spite of such heavy-handed rule, they are anarchists at heart. The issue that prompted this week’s spectacle was the slaughter of innocents. And the majority says, oh, no, we must not control the use of guns. We must not have background checks, red flag laws, or even permits. They apparently want everyone armed, publicly, even adolescents: an armed mob. This is a breakdown of civilized society.
But before we descend into endless arguments about the Second, let’s not mistake the intentions of the legislative majority. It’s their way or nothing. If you have an independent thought, never mind. Just sit down and shut up.
PATRICIA BUCK
Elizabethton
Tennessee Three are pro-life
Tennessee Republicans call themselves pro-life activists, yet I find it ironic that the Tennessee representatives that are being called “The Tennessee Three” took a stand to protect our children outside of the womb.
They stood up to protect all children against being desensitized against another school shooting. School shootings shouldn’t be the norm. My kindergarten’s curriculum shouldn’t consist of a stay in place drill once a month. However, we have allowed our Second Amendment right to dictate that the right to bear arms is more important than our children and human rights to live and learn without the fear of being shot to death.
Regardless of your political view, religious view, or your personal view of gun ownership, we should be more like the Tennessee Three and the many more activists against gun violence and protect our children from school shooting traumas that will lead to the vicious cycle of mental health issues that barely get any funding. An ounce of prevention is better than a pound of intervention.
HUGH O’NEAL
Jonesborough
Reflecting on Easter
As Easter approaches, I reflect and reevaluate my moral and ethical compass.
Today’s paper mentioned that 73% of Tennesseans claim to be Christian. While an impressive number, I wonder what percentage of that 73% are Old Testament Christians, an eye for an eye and Yahweh, an angry and vengeful deity. Or New Testament Christians, Matthew 7.1 “Judge not, that ye not be judged.” Turn the other cheek.
In this age of enlightenment where other’s choices have been challenged, how do we act in accordance with the New Testament? Our moral belief systems have merged with our political beliefs. Certainly, in religious Tennessee the moral compass has not endorsed forgiveness, but judgment. Casting the first stone has become an accepted and even demanded principle. It must be a relief to have no sins.
As we reflect on the resurrection, and not so much that of Jesus, but of ourselves removing the stone of blindness to the wonderful world in front of us and means in which we can be part of, and not judge upon the lives of others.
How does our 45th president regard Christianity, family values, his anti-Semitic overtures though Jesus King of the Jews and, Israel our ally line up, with our country healing? How do other politicians in line with him so quickly determine the path the constituents must take, find their moral and ethical compass?
Our duty, no matter our religion, our ethnic group, or orientation, is to prevail in the pursuit of a moral compass that includes the rights, needs and the acceptance of those who are not like us. As I recalibrate my compass this season, I hope my path is true, my appreciation for the mosaic of man is realized and my giving is from my heart.
IAN WILSON
Johnson City