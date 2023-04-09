Legislature doesn’t tolerate dissent

They say power corrupts, and the Tennessee House just proved it. With a lopsided majority (partially due to gerrymandering), they ousted two members for… being loud. After routinely being denied a voice in debates (not just this one), three Democrats spoke when told to shut up, and for that sin two of them were expelled.

