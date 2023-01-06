As an old father with a daughter, I worry about the “teens in crisis.” Discussions about this topic I consider wasted time as they are merely exploratory committees, or words on a page. While my words on this page will add little to a solution, I feel it is important to look at where the root of this issue lies.
Children are a direct reflection of us both as parents and as citizens of our community. Our influence, through genetic disposition; or picking up our mannerisms, is also in our lack of interest, or letting them, “figure it out.” When does our work as a role model end, and the role model or answers to queries become the sole responsibility of the internet, Alexa, or social media?
Teens in Crisis is due to our lack of focus, insight and demand for protective legislation against social media and large corporations responsible for filling our heads and our children’s heads with unsuitable content.
We went to a local buffet the other night where I enjoy people-watching and noticed the number of family diners who had multiple electronic devices in front of them. I heard little conversation instead just voices emanating from a screen. I am guessing that Alexa might be a suitable guardian for our children.
Much focus has been around books unsuitable for public schools, yet little focus on internet content. Why are phones allowed in public schools at all? All of my influences were from people, books, parents and teachers immediately available to me. My sphere of influence was community centered, not global. The saying, “live locally, act globally” might be poignant.
Teen problems lie directly at our doorstep and the need not just to mend, but to direct, listen and respect and legislate must come from us.
IAN WILSON
Johnson City
A humble prayer
A lot of people nationwide who normally don’t pray much have been praying for a young football player who collapsed during a Monday Night Football game on Jan. 2.
Prayer is an expression of humility, and a humble people we are not. So, to further encourage us to get off our high horses, I offer this non-denominational prayer for our nation.
I pray for the safety and health of those who are required by their work to bend their bodies almost to the breaking point. Help the owners, sponsors, and operators to ease up a little on their ever-expanding requirements for violence as a vehicle to entertain the public and earn profit.
Turn the heads and hearts of our leaders from their love of contention and their contempt for fellow Americans who are not exactly like them.
Prosecute those leaders and their minions who disrespect our tradition of rule of law, and replace them with those who are willing to respect the law.
Encourage the uplifting of the ignorant, poor, homeless, sick, discouraged and oppressed of this country. Give them a better life, in part by the hand of the super-wealthy who currently seem unwilling to share their own success with others.