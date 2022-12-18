Foster children’s spirituality
I support the increased attention to the tragic teen depression epidemic, and I would like to share in the discussion.
We all consist of body, mind, and spirit, and if we are fortunate, our parents nurtured us well in all three. Unfortunately, many children’s spirits are not nurtured by their families. In her book The Spiritual Child, Lisa Miller, PhD., director of the Clinical Psychology Program at Teachers College at Columbia University, writes of her and others’ groundbreaking scientific research over the last 20-plus years into children and teens.
She says, “we are born with an innate capacity for transcendence, a natural spirituality.” She calls families and teachers to lovingly nurture children’s spirits as well as their minds and bodies in order to meet the whole child’s needs, and she gives instruction and guidance.
Regarding teens, Dr. Miller says that spiritual development is foundational to adolescent development, and she gives proof that having a well nourished spiritual foundation drastically reduces a teen’s chances of alcohol and drug abuse, of other risky behaviors, and of depression. Spiritually healthy teens are likely to cope and thrive better and grow into stable adults. We parents, grandparents, teachers, and friends must do better at including support of our children and teens and their transcendent spirits.
NANCY ROSS
Johnson City
Thanks for leaf collection
Yesterday I watched as the city completed its fall leaf collection in our neighborhood. This is an outstanding city service that provides environmentally friendly ways to handle the huge volume of fallen leaves each year.
Leaf collection is constant and demanding physical work for the employees who rake and vacuum the leaves from the curbside. So to the men and women who walk miles alongside the collection trucks each day and manage the repetitive tasks required of this job, my husband and I would like to say “thank you.” Your work is noticed and appreciated.
WILSIE BISHOP
Johnson City
Waiting for road work
When is TDOT going to finish the bridge repair on the Bristol Highway next to Winged Deer Park?
I work adjacent to Highway 23 and can attest it is a rare day that from 4 to 5 p.m. when I don’t hear sirens racing toward the aforementioned bridge.
We were assured it would be repaired by mid-November but not told what year. Please TDOT, let Bristol Speedway have the wrecks and complete this job!
JIM FREEMAN
Gray
Don’t be a sore loser
I am from a family that played board and card games together. This is how kids were taught to play fair and lose or win graciously.
Winners did not gloat and losers did not pout. Worst is a sore loser who cries “I didn’t lose, you cheated!”
Our current crop of political sore losers and election deniers are a disgrace. I would not want to play a board or card game with any of these big babies.
BRUCE DALTON
Johnson City