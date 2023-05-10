Electric Vehicles-Tax Credits

FILE - An electric vehicle is plugged into a charger in Los Angeles, Aug. 25, 2022. Ten electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles will be eligible for a $7,500 U.S. tax credit, while another seven could get $3,750 under new federal rules that go into effect on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

 Jae C. Hong - staff, AP

Letters: Taxing green vehicles, Consequences of fossil fuels

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you