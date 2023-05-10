Letters: Taxing green vehicles, Consequences of fossil fuels
EV tax is green penalty
Why is the Tennessee State Legislature and Gov. Bill Lee raising taxes on the backs of hybrid and electric car owners with a flat tax disguised as a fee?
The state gas tax is used to raise money for roads and was fair. The more you drive the more taxes you pay.
Also, the gas tax is paid by tourists and travelers passing through the state using our roads. The flat tax on EVs and Hybrids is only paid by Tennessee residents. Wouldn’t it make sense to add a tax per kWh (kilo-watt-hour) to chargers installed around the state so that folks traveling through the state as well as residents would contribute to funding our road?
The future will be EV. We may as well prepare for it with a fair tax structure.
The “fee” on a hybrid is $100 per year. A hybrid owner driving 12,000 miles per year at 50 mpg would pay $62.40 in gas tax plus the $100 tax, for a total of $162.40/year. The EV owner is taxed at $200 per year which equates to driving 23,000 miles at 30 mpg.
A gas only car driving 12,000 miles at 25 mpg would pay a tax of $124.8 per year, the least.
The new tax is regressive, discourages efficiency and is putting an undue burden on the elderly who drive only a few thousand miles per year.
Please note that hybrids and EVs contribute less to climate change, which in my opinion should be encouraged not penalized. Tennessee is the manufacturing home of Chevy, Nissan and VW EVs.
Shouldn’t we welcome EVs and not penalize them?
HARVEY STONE
Johnson City
Over our carbon budget
We use fossil fuels to run everything: factories, homes, ships, planes, cars, trucks. But since 1988 scientists have warned Congress that global warming was happening and we needed to do something about it quickly. Since then, they’ve said that if we don’t stop burning fossil fuels, Earth may still support life forms but humans won’t be among them. We didn’t do what we needed for one reason. Money.
The value of all the oil, coal and methane underground is $100 trillion. That buys influence in every nation. At COP27 conference in Egypt, there were more fossil fuel lobbyists than delegates.
Harvard environmental science professor Jody Freeman gets $350,000 a year serving on the board of ConocoPhillips. She lobbied the SEC for reduced energy requirements while supposedly training our next generation of leaders. ConocoPhillips just received permission to expand operations in the Arctic.
The New York Times sold space on its front page to ExxonMobil to tout fuel from algae. Exxon closed that program with no significant “green fuel” produced.
Our atmosphere is like a bucket. You can fill it up, but after that it overflows. Next, catastrophic changes in global temperatures, melting glaciers, and powerful storms become inevitable.
Our “carbon budget” is about 380 billion tons of CO2. To avoid exceeding that and avoid irreversible climate disaster, 90% of fossil fuels need to stay in the ground.
The next COP 28 conference in the United Arab Emirates is headed by Sultan Al Jaber. But UAE plans the world’s third largest expansion of oil and gas drilling.
They say fossil fuels are vital to national security and we should be a net exporter of oil and gas. But we don’t consider the results when we exceed our carbon budget.
It’s our decision. Stop burning fossil fuels or stop living on Earth.
C. E. SHERROD
Johnson City