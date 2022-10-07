Great local singers
My husband and I recently attended the 2022 Choral Collage concert performed in the ETSU Martin Center Grand Hall. Wow! What a treat!
We were blown away by the variety of groups performing, the talent showcased, and the clever stage positioning that left not a moment wasted. The show featured the different choral groups being primed and groomed in the ETSU Department of Music — the ETSU Chorale, Greyscale, Ascension, BucsWorth, and East Tennessee Belles. The music offered ranged from traditional and contemporary classical to modern pop.
Congratulations and high praise are due for Dr. Alan Stevens, the director of ETSU choral activities; the professors involved; the stage crew; and the talented students participating.
Please keep making those moving, happy sounds for all to hear and enjoy. My gratitude goes out to you all; the world has never needed your musical efforts more.
JILL OXENDINE
Bristol
No on Amendment 1
Tennessee has had Right to Work for 70 years. Let’s look at the economic scorecard under Right to Work.
We are 31st in personal income after adjustments for regional price parity. We are 39th for our elderly quality of life combining scores of income, health care, social safety nets. 21st in workplace fatalities at 3.9 per 100,000, 7th in child poverty at 20.8%. 1st, yes first, in the nation per capita for personal bankruptcies mostly due to medical bills, as low pay leads to little or no health insurance and little to no savings for emergencies.
With this record after 70 years, why in the world would Tennessee’s workers want to “enshrine” Right to Hire, Right to Fire (for cause and no cause), Right to Work for Less into our state constitution? Please vote no on Amendment One.
KEN OSBORNE
Blountville
Thanking guardian angels
Today we went to two medical offices and then stopped at Aldi. When I came out with my full cart, a man leaned out of his car and said we had a flat tire on the other side! We had no idea!
My husband and I didn’t know where to turn. We only have one car now and don’t travel, so I hadn’t renewed AAA after over 40 years.
When we called our repair shop and tire dealer there was no help. Josh went inside and while I was alone a lovely young couple asked if we needed help, and then they sprang into action. She took our spare to put air into it while he took the tire with a nail in it off.
It’s been 20 years since our last flat! When the spare was on, they followed us to add more air (I had no idea they now charge for air!)
This amazing couple couldn’t have been kinder and refused any money I tried to give them. Melissa Matta and her husband from Elizabethton are our new guardian angels and friends.
They exemplify the best of our area. Their families should be most proud of them. And we are so very grateful for their help.
MICKEY SCHANDLER GROSSMAN
Johnson City