Looking for good men
Elwood Watson asks why few Republicans criticize racism in their party (Oct. 17). I have to wonder as well why Senator Tuberville and former president Trump are not called out for Tuberville’s anti-Black remarks and Trump’s antisemitic ones.
While we are wondering, what about Herschel Walker’s and former president Trump’s misogyny? Think Walker’s threatening — and worse — the mothers of his many children and Trump’s grabbing women’s private parts.
Yes, a few Republicans speak up, and we hear that others privately disapprove of racism and misogyny, but perhaps the silent ones need to remember the words of the outstanding Conservative Irish 18th century politician, Edmund Burke: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
BONNY STANLEY
Johnson City
Don’t believe lies about education
Enough! The persistent badgering of public schools by extremists is simply a ploy to denigrate a system dedicated to serving all students. It is common sense to realize that if, indeed, all they claim is taking place in our public schools were actually happening, parents would be ringing principals’ offices and school board telephones off their hooks.
How do I know? I am retired from Johnson City Schools, having served as an instructional assistant and eventually a classroom teacher for 30 years. Social media is a platform for ridiculous accusations concerning what is taught, and people who never darken the door of a school, much less that of a classroom, are falling for the lies designed to make the general public believe that serious educators are trying to promote a nefarious agenda.
CRT is not part of a K-12 curriculum and never has been. It does not equate to history instruction in our wildest dreams. The idea that our history standards are “divisive” is another talking point the extremists are using to malign public education.
The idea that LGBTQ+ has become an educational issue in public schools is also part of the extremist agenda. Teachers are not in classrooms “grooming” students to be what they are not.
It is indeed a parent’s right to be informed about curriculum. You can find all grade level Tennessee standards online at the Tennessee Department of Education website.
Religion is not an academic feature. It is in parents’ best interests to teach their children their own religion at home and take them to their chosen house of worship on appropriate days.
The extremists rely on the human tendency to believe lies over truth. Truth will set us free.
KAY SIROIS
Johnson City
The truth about Columbus
It is well known that upon the arrival of Christopher Columbus to the “New World” mass killings and slavery contributed to the extinction of as many as 3 million Taino people in only a few generations.
This was a genocide of major proportions.
People who still celebrate Christopher Columbus’ “accomplishments” are unlikely to empathize with the blood, sweat, and tears shed by a race of noble people who welcomed Columbus and his peers in their midst.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Rep. Diana Harshbarger, both women of Christian values, see the repudiation of Columbus Day merely as a left-wing nuisance. Yet, what is being repudiated, is actually the condoning of violence as a way to conquer our opponents.
Are our elected representatives refusing to repudiate violence or are they just not aware of the genocide that Columbus and their peers were responsible of? We need to repudiate violence to stop history from repeating itself.
MILDRED MAISONET
Johnson City