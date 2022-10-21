Looking for good men

Elwood Watson asks why few Republicans criticize racism in their party (Oct. 17). I have to wonder as well why Senator Tuberville and former president Trump are not called out for Tuberville’s anti-Black remarks and Trump’s antisemitic ones.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Recommended for you