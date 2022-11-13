With last week’s Question of the Week, we asked readers if they thought Washington County should continue to pursue litigation against Red Dog Technologies and BrightRidge, partners in a cryptocurrency mining operation in Limestone. Here are some of the responses we received.
Send them packing
The Washington County commissioners should absolutely go to litigation with Red Dog and the bitcoin mining issue!
The ultimate goal should be to kick them out of Washington County completely! No matter what, they should not let them come to Telford!
As a taxpaying resident that lives less than a mile from the proposed site, we do not want them here! The children and teachers from Grandview Elementary that will be only 1,700 feet from the proposed site do not want them here!
Over 2,000 residents have signed petitions saying they do not want them here! Bright’s Zoo has said many times they do not want them here, and that they will close down the zoo and move if they do come here!
The committee, last Thursday, voted to reject the proposal to have the bitcoin mine moved to Telford and to send it directly to litigation! I have no idea how we the citizens of Washington County can make it any clearer.
JIM BOLING
Telford
The people have spoken
Certainly, Washington County should continue with the lawsuit, which was filed months ago, and a “proposed settlement” should have never been offered!
The citizens have spoken (over 2,000 signatures on the petition to end Red Dog/Griid bitcoin mining), and one of our major committees for our county (Commercial, Industrial, Agricultural) have spoken with a 4 to 1 (abstain) vote to reject the proposed settlement and let it go to litigation! It doesn’t get any plainer than that!
RANDY GILLIAM
Telford
Chase them out of state
Washington County should take bitcoin to court. They came into this area at the invitation of BrightRidge under false pretenses. It was presented to the Washington County commissioners as a data center and solar panels, instead it was a bitcoin mining facility.
The mining facility does not bring any jobs into the area and the only “people” who will profit will be BrightRidge. The proposed location is near Grandview Elementary School and Bright’s Zoo, when the continual noise will be a detriment to the children of the school and the endangered species of the zoo, not to mention the local residents who bought homes in rural areas for the peace and quiet it offers.
The end goal of litigation is that the bitcoin mining facility will be moved completely out of Washington County and preferably out of Tennessee.
DONA ONKS
Jonesborough
Mining does nothing for residents
It is my belief that the county should move forward with taking Red Dog and BrightRidge to court over the bitcoin mining operations in our county.
Brightridge and Red Dog snuck this atrocity into our county on false pretenses. Bitcoin mining does nothing for the citizens of Washington County. Citizens of the county have been to meeting after meeting to voice their opinion on this matter.
Red Dog nor BrightRidge has yet to come out to a meeting. I believe they have not come out simply because they feel like no one is willing to challenge them.
Simply based off how this was snuck in under false pretenses, I would have the belief the county is going to win this lawsuit and end bitcoin mining in our county.
DAVID BRIGHT
Telford