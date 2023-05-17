Getting serious about school safety
The recent school shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville caused me to think about my grandchildren’s safety. I talked with several Johnson City Police officers I know to get their opinion on how we could improve safety at schools in Johnson City.
They all said putting protective fencing and security cameras around all elementary schools would be a great step forward. They suggested only one entrance be provided at each school, which would be monitored. I brought up having 2-4 teachers or administrators, who would go through the police academy, who would be armed at each school. They thought it would be a great thing to do.
I know military complexes have elaborate security fences to protect soldiers who are armed and trained to kill, yet our elementary schools go unprotected!
City Commissioners can take a giant step forward if three of them vote to fence all elementary schools. The city has millions for softball fields and $40 million for street projects, it’s time they step forward and set an example for all schools to follow.
Senator Crowe sent me a copy of legislation Gov. Lee signed on May 10 that recognized the investment of more than $230 million to strengthen safety at public and private schools across Tennessee. Money isn’t a problem, it’s imperative our elected officials stop talking about safety and worrying about who is going to vote for them and take action.
I asked parents of elementary aged students the question: Which school would you select to send your child to, one that has a fenced campus with razor wire on top or an unfenced school? Everyone chose the fenced school! Commissioners don’t need state or federal approval to fence our school campuses, it’s a decision they can make at their next meeting.
PETE PADUCH
Johnson City
Invest in children’s mental health
As someone who works with educators, families and young children, I have seen the unique challenges children and their families in our region who struggle with mental health face because of a lack of access to care, poverty and discrimination.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and it’s a time for us to show that every child, regardless of their location, deserves a safe, happy and healthy life, and their mental health is no exception.
This is why I am joining Save the Children Action Network’s efforts to urge Sen. Bill Hagerty to endorse the Mental Health in International Development and Humanitarian Settings (MINDS) Act.
This piece of bipartisan legislation would prioritize mental health and psychosocial support as a critical component of U.S. foreign aid for the first time. Incredibly, this legislation wouldn’t cost our government any additional funds. Yet, it could prevent or treat mental health disorders and promote psychosocial well-being for children worldwide living in adversity. It is especially crucial for children exposed to the traumatic and scarring conditions of conflict.
This Mental Health Awareness Month, let’s make sure policymakers know that investing in children’s mental health and psychosocial well-being is an investment in the long-term success of our global community and a brighter future for everyone.
AMY WILSON-RATLIFF
Jonesborough