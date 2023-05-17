Sgt. Goff

Sgt. Lorrie Goff said that being able to make a positive and lasting difference in students’ lives is the reason why she has stayed in the Johnson City Police Department’s SRO unit for over 20 years.

 Photo by Collin Brooks

Getting serious about school safety

The recent school shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville caused me to think about my grandchildren’s safety. I talked with several Johnson City Police officers I know to get their opinion on how we could improve safety at schools in Johnson City.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you