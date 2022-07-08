Working for rights
“Right to Work” and what it really means.
It has very little to do with unions and everything to do with workers’ rights.
After 49 years working in Tennessee, I only called my labor board twice — never about money. Both times I was told unless it’s about your time card or overtime, “you have no rights — you live in a right to work state.”
This labor shortage won’t last forever. How many of you have ever had your hourly wage frozen for years or even decreased?
The “right to work” law is all about protecting corporate America. Why else did Ford, Bitcoin, etc. choose our state? Cheap labor, tax breaks and very little EPA protection!
It’s time for the people of Tennessee to vote for what we deserve. Quit voting party, red, blue or purple.
This is our country, not the politicians. United, we will determine what our state, our country, our democracy, will be. For all of us. Not politicians, lobbyists and special interest groups.
We the people do have the power to take our country back. Go vote!
SUSAN HOWARD
Johnson City
Pro-life for the living
As thoughts whirl around my head about the controversial issues of Roe vs. Wade and how homeless people will now be charged with a felony, I cannot help but think what an oxymoron.
The reason why I say it is an oxymoron is we have several thousand children right now in the Department of Children Services custody, and recently in the news it stated that there were not enough foster homes for them, so some of them are sleeping in DCS offices. Yet our government hasn’t come up with a viable solution to help the children that are currently alive without a permanent placement. However, they want to protect the unborn.
How does that make any sense when the government can’t even protect the ones in their own custody?
In addition, several hundred children that age out of state custody often are left homeless by our own government because there are not enough programs or resources for those children to turn too. These children are already at risk, but now they may go to jail and be charged with a felony because of our own government.
Again, how does that make any sense? How can a person or our state government say they are pro-life if they are harming the very children that will soon be born into this continnium if it is not fixed?
Pro-life isn’t just for the unborn or babies. It is the whole life of everyone.
HUGH ONEAL
Jonesborough
Hammer’s greatest American
I am attending a family reunion this weekend in Ohio, and I intend to take the headline for Josh Hammer’s column “Greatest American issues defining opinion,” with me for a family guessing game.
I am certain that not one member of my husband’s well educated family (Democrats, independents and Republicans) will be able to name the person Hammer so identifies (June 27) because his claim of Clarence Thomas as this person is absurd and insulting to so many great Americans.
Even Hammer admits that Thomas, during his 30 years on the bench, has spoken and written rarely. I know that the Press tries to present a range of political opinions on its editorial pages, but Hammer’s column is insulting to its readers.
JUDY CHAMPNEY
Johnson City