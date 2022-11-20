With last week’s Question of the Week, we asked how our region should approach new growth. Here’s a response we received.
Preserve greenspace
A 1996 WorldWatch Institute report on “Shrinking Fields [and] Cropland Loss” documented how, after the end of the “green revolution” from massive fertilizer and pesticide use, irrigation and higher-yield grains, food-production adequacy for the world’s people is increasingly being threatened through urban expansion. Arable area had shrunk 30%, to just over one-third acre per person between 1950 and 1981, shrinking another one-tenth acre, to “less than one-sixth of a soccer field,” before the mid-90s.
The American Farmland Trust indicates the trend to be continuing: for Tennessee, it shows more than 700,000 acres to have been lost to development in the first 15 years of this century.
Permanent loss of green space, agricultural land, trees and nature-based beauty would surely be a strong negative in the proposed development project — the real-estate industry tending to focus on temporary, building related jobs and promised tax-base expansion. Municipalities should undertake thorough analyses of what such projects have brought in real fiscal advantages in the past, and in increased welfare for all their citizens.
Should, for example, “affordable” and housing for homeless folks be part of the requirements for new land-conversion projects? Should additional infrastructure and service costs be comprehensively assessed beforehand, with real impact fees secured from developers instead of these being allocated to the taxpayer? Is greater housing density called for, now, to preserve park-space amenities, mature tree stands and forest for communal green space and wildlife? Should environmental impact analyses as under NEPA be required to minimize air pollution and other health-related environmental impacts?
In a 1968 book, “So human an animal,” René Dubos lamented our habit of destroying “fertile agricultural fields to build factories, highways and housing developments, without regard to natural and historical scenery.” He called on America’s young people to help “outgrow its Growth Myth.” They should.
FRANCES LAMBERTS
Jonesborough
This response by the Press’ Mystery Diner food columnist is to a reader’s previous letter asking for recommendations for restaurants serving homestyle food.
Dear Mr. Gilbert,
On behalf of myself and the Johnson City Press, thank you for your cogent and thought-provoking letter on Nov. 11.
Your lament over the disappearance of the restaurant serving Southern home-style cooking is well-taken.
Currently, Pennyman’s Diner and Taste Budz are the only Southern home-style cooking purveyors with a Johnson City address.
Pennyman’s Diner, 1409 E. Main St., Johnson City, 928-0899, is a breakfast and lunch location.
Taste Budz, 300 S. Roan St., Johnson City, 926-9304.
Southern home-style with soul. Their crab cakes (when available) are the best in the area.
Be sure to call ahead, or you can just stop by and be pleasantly surprised.
However, if you don’t mind a bit of a drive, there are at least three other restaurants that will have what you are looking for.
They are:
The Southern Restaurant, 408 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton, 542-6736
My spot for “fried chicken and two veg.” and the desserts are pretty good, too.
Maple Grove Restaurant, 1207 Gouge Road, Unicoi, 735-3003.
Classic, family-style restaurant. Try the grilled chicken plate, or the hamburger steak dinner.
Clarence’s Drive-In, 3615 Unicoi Drive, Unicoi, 743-7200.
Even shoehorned into an old Wendy’s building, Unicoi County legend Clarence’s Drive-In is still attracting fans of homestyle cooking from all over the Mountain Empire.
And yes, I miss Rolfe’s Cafeteria and the Piccadilly, too.
Not to mention The Spot and the Dutch Maid Drive-In.
Good luck and good digestion to you, Mr. Gilbert, and again, my thanks.
For the Dine-Around Bunch and the Johnson City Press,
THE MYSTERY DINER