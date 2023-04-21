Letters: Red flags, Education funding, Comparing legislative interruptions
No to Lee’s red flag law
This proposal will impact most of law enforcement and most veterans who are extremely well-trained and highly disciplined and not a danger to anyone. I don’t know a veteran or retired cop who doesn’t take anti-anxiety medication just to sleep without nightmares and enjoy life. Show me a mass shooter that was a cop or a veteran.
So our governor and our legislature is going to punish the people who sacrificed hugely to take the stress to acquire the skills and have the experiences to protect our society and now just want to live in peace but still want to protect themselves as well as their families?
One of the most excellent proposals is to arm certain educators. Those individuals will most likely be veterans. I’m a retired educator and a veteran, an Infantry Captain. I taught AP American Government in two high schools in Miami’s inner city for part of my 30-year career. Both were very dangerous schools. Both saw a lot of violence against both staff and students.
I taught a combined 15 years before the stress began to seriously impact my health and I had to move to a suburban middle school until retirement.
JIM KONONOFF
Johnson City
County owes city for schools
Eighteen years ago, Washington County refused to pay $1.2 million it owed city schools. City Commissioners were intimidated by County Commissioners and refused to take legal action to collect the money owed.
The city’s school board attorney Bernard Cantor implored me to file a lawsuit against the county. I hired an attorney, Art Fowler Jr., who filed a lawsuit in Chancery Court that Mr. Fowler won $1.2 million.
Now the county is at it again and City Commissioners refuse to take the necessary steps to collect $42 million the county by state law owes the city. It is hard to believe Jonesborough’s Aldermen got involved in the scheme to take money owed to Johnson City Schools.
Well, Jonesborough is known for its Storytelling Center, and it will be interesting to hear their story on how they concluded that they needed to build a $42 million school and lease it to the county when they have no school system, no school board, no teachers, etc.
It’s time City Commissioners challenge in court the deal Jonesborough and Washington County made. City Hall does not need to raise the city property owners’ taxes a staggering $42 million, they need to make the county pay the $42 million that state law clearly states they owe Johnson City Schools.
The money the city needs to build a new Towne Acres school would have been sitting in the bank if City Hall had not let the county and Jonesborough ignore state law.
PETE PADUCH
Johnson City
False comparisons
Two recent letter writers compared what happened in the Legislature recently to what happened at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6.
This comparison is breathtaking in its audacity. On Jan. 6, and in subsequent days, people died. There were armed participants in military gear with weapons, tear gas, assault rifles and pipe bombs.
The columnist Josh Hammer calls some of the prosecuted individuals merely ‘hapless individuals who traipsed into the Capitol’. The continual minimizing of the events on Jan. 6 by Republican leaders and others is just fantasy.
What weapons did the two expelled TN Legislators have? A bullhorn. Yes, they were disruptive, but far worse behavior has been seen in that chamber and blatantly ignored.
An insurrection is defined as a violent organized act of rebellion on an established authority of a nation state.
What happened on Jan. 6 was just that and an effort to stop a constitutionally mandated, legal procedure of the federal government. What happened in the state Legislature was a violation of decorum and procedure.
To compare the two is an insult to all the men and women who were injured in the violence on Jan. 6, law enforcement and otherwise who were trying to do their duty, as well as those individuals who lost their lives.
The state legislators were protesting just one more horrific mass shooting and the loss of more innocent lives, only exacerbated by unrestricted access to weapons.
SUSAN J. PETERS
Elizabethton