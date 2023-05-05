Letters: Protecting pets, Milligan billboard
Gimme shelter
This legislative session, advocates from across the state asked lawmakers to make animal protection a top priority.
This year the Tennessee Legislature listened! By passing a bill to define shelter for dogs living outdoors, lawmakers have improved the lives of animals in our state. A clear definition tells owners what they are expected to provide, helps officers alleviate suffering quickly, and ensures the law is applied equitably. This bill requires dogs that live outdoors have access to a fully enclosed shelter with a roof and solid resting surface, shade, and a clean environment.
Thank you, Rep. Alexander (of my own District 7), and the full House of Representatives, for unanimously voting YES and taking a stand for animals in this state. Sadly, local Sens. Crowe (District 3) and Southerland (District 9), voted against this common sense, humane law, but it still passed the Senate 21-8. Once signed by Gov. Lee, the new law will take effect July 1.
Thank you, local Sen. Jon Lundberg (District 4) and Rep. John Crawford (District 1) for sponsoring such important legislation. Your leadership has made a difference for dogs in this state.
DARLA J. KAISER
Jonesborough
Billboard doesn’t speak for all Christians
As a graduate and retired faculty member of Milligan University, I must address the new billboard placed near campus.
The application of the scripture passages is incorrect and dishonoring to God. We are not free to apply God’s word however we wish. The verses in no way suggest that all people are holy.
Indeed, all things that God created were “very good” as Genesis 1:31 states. This statement is made after God created them male and female and prior to the fall and sin’s entrance into the world. It is not a comment on the sinful behavior of mankind which would include sexual immorality.
Additionally, the Acts passage is primarily about the change of ceremonial law and in the larger context of taking the gospel to the Gentiles. The Jews were to see the Gentiles as worthy of receiving the gospel promise. This is true of people today. But the gospel doesn’t leave us as we are. It cleanses us and makes us more like Christ.
This billboard encourages sin. It does not encourage righteousness. The bottom line is that those who purchased the billboard space are certainly free to support this issue. However, what they should not do is deceive people into thinking the Bible supports these behaviors and lifestyles. This billboard is dishonoring to God and seeks to deceive people into thinking that evil is good.
I support Milligan’s faithful allegiance to the word of God, and I pray that the leadership will continue to remain firm. My heart breaks for those who are confused about their gender and sexuality, but Milligan standing for godly truth is the most loving thing they can do for their faculty, staff and students.
DR. CHARLENE THOMAS
Johnson City