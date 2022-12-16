Marsha Blackburn is again demonstrating her willful blindness to reality. She pouts that our president “left a Marine stranded behind enemy lines.” First off, Whalen is no longer a Marine, having received a “bad conduct discharge” for attempting to steal $10,000. Secondly, Marsha fails to note that Trump failed to secure Whalen’s release despite his claims to having a close relationship with Putin. She also conveniently neglects the fact that President Biden has not given up trying to return all Americans, including Whalen, which is more than Trump ever did. In fact, Whalen’s family does not criticize President Biden, because they know he is working hard to secure Whalen’s release.
As for trading Bout, an arms dealer, for Griner, a basketball player, Bout has been in U.S. custody for almost 15 years and he was scheduled for release in 6.5 years, so this trade only shortened an already nearing deadline. How much did Marsha criticize Trump for leaving that same “Marine” behind enemy lines? And how much did she criticize Trump (the self-proclaimed great negotiator) for the release of 5,000 Taliban (in exchange for what?) because that was supposed to bring peace to Afghanistan? How did that work out?
President Biden should be praised for successfully returning one detained American. Just because he did not get them all released is no grounds for such blistering criticism. His is more progress than the previous guy made.
REBECCA CUMMINGS
Unicoi
Maintain oasis in news desert
“News desert” is an ominous term, new in the 21st century, referring to the growing number of localities without community newspapers. As of 2020, 2,000 of the 3,143 counties had lost their local newspaper, and newspaper circulation is now at its lowest since 1940.
Our own Johnson City Press has needed to cut costs, like the recent decision to limit Monday’s and Tuesday’s pages, rather than cut delivery days. Waning subscriptions and ad revenues are taking a heavy toll. This should be a wake-up call for the communities it has served since 1934.
We’ll do ourselves a great favor by thinking ahead to what it might mean to lack local news reporting, an obvious civic danger. Print newspapers hold elected officials and business leaders accountable and help avoid an information vacuum where corruption grows. Accomplishments by all age groups in the arts, academics and sports are celebrated, civic organizations are able to communicate with us, churches share their news, new businesses get a boost, unbiased national and state news is reported and much more. Community building happens in a way that cannot be replaced by more transient and fragmented media, especially not online where it seems everyone wants a megaphone.
Time to ask what we are willing to do to help keep our local newspapers viable. They deserve our support and a gift subscription is a bargain. Might we, as individuals, businesses or service organizations think of a household or group this kind of connection could benefit?
JENNIE YOUNG
Elizabethton
Remember your carrier
Merry Christmas to all. Let us not forget “the reason for the season,” the birth of our Lord and savior Jesus Christ.
Let us also not forget the ones who get up early every morning to deliver the newspapers.
In times like the ones we are living in, inflation takes a toll on every aspect of our daily lives. Some carriers are barely breaking even.
If you can, send your carrier something to help defer the cost of their gas or automobile maintenance.