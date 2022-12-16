Griner exchange good for U.S.

Marsha Blackburn is again demonstrating her willful blindness to reality. She pouts that our president “left a Marine stranded behind enemy lines.” First off, Whalen is no longer a Marine, having received a “bad conduct discharge” for attempting to steal $10,000. Secondly, Marsha fails to note that Trump failed to secure Whalen’s release despite his claims to having a close relationship with Putin. She also conveniently neglects the fact that President Biden has not given up trying to return all Americans, including Whalen, which is more than Trump ever did. In fact, Whalen’s family does not criticize President Biden, because they know he is working hard to secure Whalen’s release.

