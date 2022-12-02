How can a presidential candidate win when the popular vote picks the opponent?
Gerrymandering, when lines are drawn to dictate the number of electoral votes and not individual voters.
Each political party in power has the ability to change districts that determine the number of electoral votes as well as the population within that district. Is that fair?
I feel the Electoral College should be abolished. My vote should count no matter where I live. So, let’s abolish the Electoral College and go with the popular vote.
Yes, there are some who can’t be counted because they don’t or can’t vote. I think all votes should be counted.
GAIL GALLEMORE
Johnson City
Wealth redistribution is un-American
Recently there was a letter from a Mr. Emery in Valrico, Florida, that poses some very disturbing and erroneous assertions that this retired economics teacher feels must be addressed.
Ignore the typical hand-wringing and moaning about how we’re all going to die from climate change (weather) in 10 years — something they’ve been claiming for at least 50 years. This ignores the fact that until China and India sign on and commit themselves to real change, nothing we do will accomplish a thing except our own destruction.
The central point is this communist ideology regarding wealth, the ultra rich and “income redistribution.” Tied to this, is the definition for socialism that has so successfully been taught to us being wrong. Socialism in terms of wealth redistribution is a total lie. It doesn’t mean to take from the rich and give to the poor (in itself an act of tyranny to take from those who earned it).
No, it means to control and consolidate the wealth into the hands of the elitist rich who can then dole out to the poor unwashed masses that which they deem necessary for their version of our “happiness.”
The ultra rich aren’t MAGA Republicans. They are leftists. See above definition of socialism and it all makes sense. It took me 40 years of studying globalism to discover this horrifying reality. Now, go back and listen more carefully to the growing volume of people and groups like the World Economic Forum that are calling for global government and the folks like Mr. Emery cheering them on. For that to happen requires just some “small sacrifices” on our part. Like giving up our Constitution and especially our Bill of Rights in the order they were listed when the country was founded.