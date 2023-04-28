Letters: Nursing pay, Nuclear weapons
Nurse pay gap shows lack of respect
I am compelled to respond to the article about the disparate nursing pay within Ballad Health Care. I work at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, and assume this refers also to it.
I have practiced Emergency Medicine for 29 years within the Tri-Cities. The nurses in the ER in the community hospitals are as skilled and capable as those at Johnson City Medical Center. They work long hours, sometimes not receiving meals or breaks so they can care for patients and do it with kindness.
Although it was said “it’s not Johnson City Medical Center versus Sycamore Shoals Hospital” it actually is. Ballad is saying nursing staff at the smaller hospitals are just not as valued or skilled.
Furthermore, this siphons off nurses at the smaller hospitals to JCMC due to the pay disparity. This leads to lack of staff at the smaller hospitals.
The nurses I work with at Franklin Woods ER do an excellent job with limited support. Yes, we don’t see the number of traumas and acute patients that JCMC sees, but we do see these patients and take excellent care of them.
Franklin Woods nurses are highly skilled and they do their job with caring and passion. That they aren’t rewarded for doing the exact same job simply because of where they work shows a lack of respect.
I write this letter with all due respect, but I strongly disagree with the reasoning that was given for these pay differences.
LINDA MONTEITH MD
Johnson City
No more refining for nuclear weapons
An announcement “from staff” of the facility, on April 11, suggested that “NFS receives $428M NNSA contract.” This appears to involve the Nuclear Fuel Services company, under license as the sole fuel producer for the U.S. Navy, wishing to have the license amended for nuclear-weapons material processing.
It referenced some ongoing technology upgrading at the Y-12 plant in Oak Ridge, whose production of similar weaponry material the Erwin facility would maintain and amplify under the license change.
The almost half-billion-dollar, taxpayer funded contract is said to make “an important contribution to our national security.”
Real national security can hardly come from more and more destructive nuclear weaponry. Its very existence threatens life on earth. The nuclear states’ now-existing arsenals can destroy the planet several times over.
Recall, also, the World Economic Forum ranking as “Number 1” risk for the world these weapons of mass destruction.
We shouldn’t build more of them, thereby exacerbating the arms race. Locally, we face additional threats from nuclear facilities’ operations, such as pollutants dangerous to human health and other life, in air and soil and the Nolichucky River water.
Will weapons-grade material production at NFS make us an early and sure target for attack in a possible nuclear war, which ever-mounting international strife could unleash? And while, under NEPA, our government agencies are required to “make diligent efforts to involve the public” in major federal actions, why was a public hearing on local citizen’s concerns denied by the administration?
The world community justly decided, almost six years ago in the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, that the only true security lies in abolishing these weapons altogether.
The Biden administration should not expand their production but take the needed steps to have the United States join and implement this treaty.
FRANCES LAMBERTS
Jonesborough