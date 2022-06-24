Support nuclear weapons ban
In a pastoral letter, the Archbishop of Santa Fe recalled a 2017 visit to Hiroshima and Nagasaki, where the U.S. first atomic bombing instantaneously incinerated, or killed in agonizing pain later, some 200,000 Japanese people.
The Little Boy and Fat Man bombs used in 1945, built at the two national laboratories in New Mexico, then were the only weapons of such indiscriminate and highly destructive capacity. Now, nine nations are building and stockpiling thousands of much more powerful nuclear weapons, some threatening their use, as the Russian leader has recently done in context of his war on Ukraine. The danger from these weapons, and the cost to humanity of maintaining and further growing their arsenals, have increased exponentially since then.
To the end that their people should not live with the fear of nuclear annihilation, 122 countries voted in support of the United Nations Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in 2017. In effect since January 2021 and already ratified by 62 nations, at a Vienna First Meeting of the Parties, including states under the U.S. “nuclear umbrella” like Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany, many countries’ leaders were holding discussions now on concrete actions toward implementing the treaty.
Archbishop Wester, noting that we are the people who designed, built and first used these weapons of mass destruction, stated that “we must be the people to dismantle them and make sure they are never used again.”
It seems to our shame, therefore, that the U.S. chose to not attend the Vienna meeting. Given ever greater danger to the world from modern nuclear weapons, the Biden administration should support a bill in the U.S. House (H.R. 2850) which would initiate ratification of the nuclear weapons ban treaty and use the enormous saved monies to fight climate change and other social needs.
FRANCES LAMBERTS
Jonesborough
Excellent care at Franklin Woods
I recently was hospitalized at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. I want all to know who reads this I have never received better health care. Around the clock the care was excellent.
To the ER doctor, the hospital official who explained my plight, to Dr. Dixon, who saved me from an emergency surgery doctors thought I would not have survived. To simply say “Thank you” seems so inadequate.
There are no words to express how much I appreciate your help. If you assisted me in any way, this letter of thanks is to you.
How about the nurses? Fantastic! It was hard to tell if they were there to take care of me or to spoil me! Didn’t have to buzz a single time.
I had so many I can’t remember all their names. Mattie always had a story to share about her Husky dog she rescued, head nurse Shirley — when she spoke, changes happened quickly. Riley, such a sweet smile and beautiful blonde ponytail. Resident doctor Ms. Mary, so efficient and cute.
Then there was my super nurse Becka, who made me feel like the Lord put her there just to take care of me. Every time she went up and down that very long hall she checked on me, mostly to change the many bags stuck in my arm, never wasting a moment of time, talking to me every second.
It was unbelievable to me after working a 12-hour shift she went home to a 1-, 2-, 15- and 16-year-old, prepared dinner and bathed the little ones.
She was at work the next morning fresh as a daisy! I can only explain it as youth, love of her profession and dedication to her patients.
All the staff deserve praise and raises!
Thank you, my loving husband John, who stayed with me as much as possible, sleeping on a hard futon to be near in case my condition changed.
LINNIE ABBOTT-JENNINGS
Johnson City