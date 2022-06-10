Making peace
I am impressed that Christine Flowers was able to “resolve the inconsistencies in [her] soul” regarding capital punishment (June 2). She listened to the Supreme Court’s case for denying a man a fair hearing and realized how perverse, illogical, and inhumane their ruling was. She now understands the argument against capital punishment.
Our judicial system is far from perfect. Its injustices disproportionately affect the poor and minorities providing a strong reason for ending the death penalty, and now the Supreme Court has made it worse.
The system is plagued by poorly staffed public defenders, racial and socio-economic biases, official misconduct, perjury, and mistaken eyewitnesses. Because our judicial system makes mistakes, we should not implement a punishment that cannot be undone. Learn more at InnocenceProject.org.
In Christine’s closing comment, “… if I can resolve the inconsistencies in my soul, perhaps those pro-abortion, anti-capital punishment folk can … do the same.” She fails to understand the other viewpoint — why life-affirming people can support abortion. She presumes that life begins at conception — a fundamental flaw.
More than half of all pregnancies end spontaneously. With 140 million births in 2020, that means at least 140 million pregnancies failed spontaneously.
Did we add 140 million unborn souls to heaven on top of the 60 million people who died? Does Christine presume that heaven is half-filled (or more) with the unborn?
When does life begin? We do not know, but it is unlikely to be at conception. Nothing in the Bible or nature establishes when human life begins and various faiths have decided the question differently.
Who are we to dictate the answer to others regardless of their faith, their circumstances, and the risks that they face? Outlawing abortions is a great travesty that needs to be undone at the ballot box this fall and in elections to come.
REBECCA CUMMINGS
Unicoi
Thanks from the Dial family
Words just can’t adequately express our appreciation for all of the support, prayers and comfort you have provided to our family. I’d like to thank the following for everything you provided during this time.
A special thank you to the emergency staff and the ICU staff at the Johnson City Medical Center for the care given to Pastor Dial during the brief time he was there. We appreciate all who stopped by the house, leaving a word of comfort, a meal, flowers and cards.
A huge thank you to all who helped secure and prepare Topper Palace following the last day of school, his service would not have been possible without you. Major gratitude to TR Dunn and Kelvin Scott for ensuring there was a sound system in place and to the musicians and choirs who provided beautiful and uplifting music.
Thanks for all the warm memories shared from those who spoke during Vincent’s service, and to everyone who came to Topper Palace that we didn’t have the opportunity to speak with prior to his service.
To the leaders of Johnson City for a beautiful acknowledgment “honoring Vincent’s life and legacy for all that he has done in the community,”
To WJHL for providing live stream options during Vincent’s funeral to those near and far. To those who helped our family navigate through the preparation of the services, especially Birchette Mortuary,
To his father in ministry, Rev. C. Danny Johnson, for your guidance, advice and the love shown to us,
Thank you.
Any omissions are purely an oversight on my part. May God richly bless every one of you.
MARY DIAL
Johnson City