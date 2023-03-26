Republicans made McNally’s bed
Human sexual biology is complex. Add an H to LGBTQ+ and we probably have the full spectrum. That’s real life.
It’s the supermajority state Legislature’s fault that Sen. McNally has suffered embarrassment and shame, even national exposure, for his personal, private online activity. A main focus in our supermajority state Legislature, and the political right nationwide, has been, in denial of real life, to legislate quantitative homophobic measures in an almost frantic and cruel effort to claw back national gains in acceptance and protection of LGBTQ rights. No surprise if it backfires and innocent people pay a price.
Our state legislature has spent most of their in-session time over the last few years limiting our freedoms, curtailing local autonomy, sidelining medical science, librarians and public education professionals and elevating gun culture in their effort to impose on us their narrow vision of morality and populist religious conservatism, with all the intolerance and prejudice that go with it. Nothing good will come of it because in no way can it serve the common good.
They’ve abandoned the wise old concept that with freedom comes responsibility, by which our country has slowly but surely evolved to become more just and free. Instead, they cave to the loudest, most hateful, and least democratic voices and conflate real freedom with egocentric hyper-individualism. They have no choice, then, but to tolerate the self-appointed morality vigilantism that grows out of their collective lack of courage and unwillingness to lead.
I haven’t heard a single courageous, independent, principled, unassuming Republican voice out of the state Legislature since Kent Williams retired from it.
JENNIE YOUNG
Elizabethton
Teaching children about Easter
When you ask many children what Easter is about, what do you think their answer would be? A lot of them would probably say Easter bunnies, eggs, chocolate, getting their Easter baskets, etc.
I would hope that many of our children would say that Easter is about Jesus and His death on the cross for our sins. After all, this is the true meaning of Easter.
Unfortunately, Easter has become about what we can get instead of what we can give and what we have been given by Jesus. Sharing with our children the real meaning of Easter, that Jesus died for their sins and loves them very much, is a hard thing to focus on when we are surrounded by the Easter bunny, chocolate and eggs.
I volunteer for a Children’s Ministry at Mountain View Baptist Church. I read the story of Easter to a small classroom of diverse kids from different nationalities last Wednesday. I had the children draw and write what Easter means to them. They ranged in grades from kindergarten through fourth grade, I was so impressed with all their work.
The one thing that impressed me the most was that in any language they all got the meaning. Their eyes lit up as they wrote their story. My heart was touched and I know that God was smiling.
Our youth have always been the center of Christianity. Pay attention to what just happened at Asbury University. Our youth are expressing through revival their love of God and how they want him in their life.
Children need to know that dying was Jesus’ reason for living on earth. Also, they need to know about Jesus’ resurrection three days later.
As a parent, you can have the wonderful privilege of talking with your child about these important truths.
KATHY DENTON
Johnson City