ICU loss bad for community
I am mystified by the closing of the ICU at Sycamore Shoals Hospital and moving it to the Johnson City hospital. Now, those with acute symptoms must go to the ER in Johnson City.
The emergency room at the Johnson City hospital is completely overrun with the patients that they have no room for or rooms to send patients to. People wait in the halls because the exam rooms are already full — often for hours.
It would appear that decisions are made for the benefit of Ballad rather than benefiting the people they are supposed to serve.
Will you be the next one needing medical help?
JUDY COLE
Johnson City
Stop punishing fuel efficiency
I wish to add to the recent comments made by Harvey Stone regarding the new fees initiated by the Tennessee legislature for hybrids and EVs. Mr. Stone failed to note that the number of EVs in Tennessee is less than 1% of the total cars. So the number of vehicles on the road that don’t require gasoline is actually quite small, hardly worthy of consideration.
Mr. Stone notes that hybrid owners already pay a gas tax. Adding an extra $100 charge amounts to nothing less than a punishment for being fuel efficient. Most Republicans appear to be in the pockets of the fossil fuel industry. So they seem determined to penalize anyone with the temerity to try forestalling the juggernaut of climate catastrophe that looms before us, already causing unprecedented global disasters and threatening the extinction of more than a million species, including humans.
Two key words in Mr. Stone’s letter are “regressive” and “penalized.” Calling this move by lawmakers regressive is really too generous. Retrogressive might be more accurate. The implicit promise that Republicans make to the electorate is to vote for us and we’ll repeal the 21st century.
Given the negligible number of vehicles involved, as noted above, why does the Legislature even bother to pass such an onerous law? It is patently absurd to argue that it has anything to do with lost revenue with numbers so minuscule.
The most logical answer to this question is the observation many have made for why Republicans do so many of the outrageous, unwarranted things they do — the cruelty is the point. If you are not a member of our tribe, we’re going to make you hurt.
There is only one word I can think of to describe this level of mean-spirited malevolence — evil.
CRAIG HAIRE, PhD MD
Johnson City
Play more baseball
It’s been a fantastic and exciting baseball season for several of our area teams. The fact that Providence Academy, Science Hill and University High all hosted sectional play is a testament to the talent we have in the area.
This was the first year for Providence Academy competing as part of the TSSAA. It’s been great to see the team grow during the season and experience postseason play for the first time.
Several schools throughout the region have been blessed for many years with rich baseball traditions. It’s good to see Providence Academy headed in the same direction.
Hopefully in the future, administrators can get together to offer more opportunities for our area teams to play each other outside of conference play. Seeing the best teams in our region play against each other would highlight the obvious high level of talent exhibited on the field. Playing as many good teams as possible will benefit everyone and bring additional excitement to our heritage as a “Baseball City.”
BRAD FOLCK
Johnson City