Cause of inflation isn’t greed
This letter is in response to Mr. Butch North appearing in Press on Aug. 5.
Mr. North attributes inflation to greed. I respectfully disagree.
I recommend that Mr. North read two books: “Economics in One Lesson” by Henry Hazlitt, Three Rivers Press, 1979; and “Dying of Money” by Jens O. Parsson, Dog Ear Publishing, 2011.
These two books, although simplistic in their discussion and easily understood, will give the reader a greater understanding of the overwhelming cause of inflation. Afterward, he will understand that inflation is not the result of personal greed.
If it were, how would you explain the runaway inflation of Argentina, Zimbabwe and Venezuela, where socialism and price controls on wages and other products have degraded millions into poverty and made their currency almost worthless?
MARK DAVIS
Jonesborough
Stuck in an elevator
Alarms we hear in public aren’t always false. After being stuck in the Johnson City mall elevator on Aug. 5, and the call button, when pressed, was producing a busy signal, my daughter and I started to press the alarm button multiple times in hopes someone would help. Fortunately, when we didn’t arrive at our meeting location, my other daughter came to the elevator and worked to get us out. Once identified, the mall staff were successful in getting us out.
After this event was resolved, when asked, my daughter on the outside of the elevator confirmed she was hearing the alarm. But, when she looked around it appeared no one was paying attention to it (Maybe we have heard too many children pressing it for fun, or someone wants to see what will happen).
It wasn’t until she spoke with a local restaurant that mall security was called for assistance. Mall management was responsive to my email and follow up phone call discussing our experience.
As I reflect on this event, first, this scenario reminded me of what happened to the boy who cried wolf too many times and no one came for help when it was most needed. Additionally, if I hadn’t worked to keep the daughter who was with me calm and focused on finding a solution, she would most likely now have a fear of elevators. When there is already a fear of escalators. Finally, if my other daughter hadn’t taken the escalator, I wonder how long we would have been stuck.
In closing, we hear a lot of alarms. Not taking action to confirm their validity only exasperates a potentially bad situation. Maintaining situational awareness (being aware of what I am doing and my surroundings), having a questioning attitude and a willingness to take action is important in all walks of life.
JAY POOLE
Johnson City
Back to Ruby Ridge
Let’s take a trip back in time — 1992, Ruby Ridge, Idaho.
I have a slight recollection of Randy Weaver and what happened between him and six U.S. Marshals.
Randy’s big crime? Because he missed a court date! Why did it take six law enforcement agents to arrest one man, I dare ask?
The Weavers were living off the grid on 20 wooded acres. They were wary of the government and the decline of American society. Vicki, the mother, homeschooled her three children, and even a runaway teen was brought into the family.
Sadly, on the morning of Aug. 21, Vicki and her 14-year-old son were killed by a government sniper.
The U.S. Marshal who killed Vicki Weaver was indicted for manslaughter, but charges were (of course) dropped. Randy was acquitted on all charges — except failing to appear in court.
Sam, the 14-year-old, was shot in the back by one of the agents. Another Marshal was killed during the shooting, but it was never proven who shot him.
All this needless bloodshed and gunfire for what?
Someone in authority made the bad decision to attack the Weavers. Three people dead and two others wounded.
“Ruby Ridge was a series of terribly flawed law enforcement operations with tragic consequences.” — Louis Freeh, FBI Director 1993-2001.
JERRY L. NORRIS
Greeneville