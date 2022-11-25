Lessons from my father
I wanted to share my unsolicited ramblings, particularly to young people. I am a 72-year-old grandfather who has seen a thing or two and is still learning. I have done pretty well, knowing so little.
These are tumultuous times, but there have always been tumultuous times. My late father was the wisest man I have ever known. He had to quit school in the 10th grade to go to work to help support his family. He was the oldest of four children. He “turned a wrench” all his working life. He was a stoic man of few words. He simply taught by example.
Sometimes I observed and listened, but too often, to my eventual regret, I didn’t. “Read and listen to those you respect but, in the end, you will have to decide what you believe,” he would tell me. “Don’t let others do that for you. Be prepared to listen to those with whom you disagree with an open mind and always be respectful. You will not always get your way. Don’t be bitter and angry when you don’t and learn from each encounter.”
As you might guess, I have no allegiance to either major political party. I choose to figure things out on my own. That is just a conscious decision I made many years ago. It gives me no special insight.
Cable news is a wasteland. To the right is Fox, and to the left are CNN and MSNBC. The major networks, ABC, NBC and ABC are in step with the left, as well. So, one has to work at getting to the truth. However, I have found it worth the effort.
Perhaps Socrates, a good person to quote, said it best, “To find yourself, think for yourself” which was Dad’s advice all along.
Money and politics
Bill Anderson sang the words “It’s so hard to find, one rich man in 10 with a satisfied mind.”
True words. That old country song highlights the biggest single problem we have in America. That problem is the accumulation of most of America’s wealth, 95%, into the hands of only 5% of Americans, mostly men. This dissatisfied group feels the need to accumulate even more wealth. That accumulation of wealth drives our politics.
We currently have a democratic form of government, and that is a threat to that wealthy 5%. They are worried that the 95% may decide to reduce the wealth gap by various forms of taxes making life better for the 95%. That 5% own the Republican Party and use them to block any sensible tax legislation, climate control regulations, universal health care regulations, minimum wage, or any legislation that might influence their “bottom line.”
It’s been that way since colonial days, but now the ultra-wealthy are developing even more “unsatisfied minds.” They support radical Republicans who are intent on moving America toward an autocracy which will lock in and expand their wealth as individual free rights are quickly taken away.
Unless we can solve the uneven distribution of wealth while we still have a democracy it will never be solved, and we will all become extinct as our climate warms and our Earth becomes uninhabitable.
Paraphrasing Bill Anderson, “When climate change hits us we’ll have little doubt; we should have voted those climate change deniers out.”
