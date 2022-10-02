The will to live

In reference to your opinion piece in the Sept. 16 issue, “Fetal Personhood” by Margaret Wertheim, of the LA Times, I find it very perplexing that a fetus is still referred to as “a tiny clump of cells” by a party who boasts of being rooted in science. Anyone who has passed their high school biology class knows that we all are just a clump of cells. This is what constitutes the human body.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you