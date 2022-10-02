In reference to your opinion piece in the Sept. 16 issue, “Fetal Personhood” by Margaret Wertheim, of the LA Times, I find it very perplexing that a fetus is still referred to as “a tiny clump of cells” by a party who boasts of being rooted in science. Anyone who has passed their high school biology class knows that we all are just a clump of cells. This is what constitutes the human body.
Her point in the article though, is that a fetus does not have free will, thence cannot be a person according to modern western philosophy. She states that these cluster of cells “do not have a free will or a will at all.”
I have to assume that the author is unaware of the studies that demonstrate that human embryos autonomously direct their own development from the very first moments of life — even when they are not in a mother’s womb. A zygote (fertilized egg) has a complete genetic code and divides and grows even in an experimental dish in an incubator in a lab.
The embryos in this particular referenced study were grown past the point at which they would normally implant themselves into the uterine lining. They feverishly and successfully organized themselves despite not being implanted in the uterus nor manipulated in any way.
So it seems that these embryos do indeed have a will. The will to live.
CINDY BURKE
Bristol
Magnificent, or malevolent?
In a recent column, writer Josh Hammer called Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “magnificent” for flying immigrants to various cities in the U.S. and other reasons.
This is the same Gov. DeSantis who has banned books and other literature that might make students “uncomfortable” in his effort to sanitize the history of the United States. Interestingly enough, Germany requires every student to study the Holocaust instead of trying to banish it from their history.
The refugees that he used millions of dollars in COVID relief money to transport to Democratic states were mostly asylum seekers and already in the system. They were duped into thinking they were being taken where there would be jobs and homes for them. Using human beings as political pawns is hardly “magnificent.”
DeSantis has criticized the Biden administration at every turn, but now wants the federal government to cover the cost of his hurricane-ravaged state. In 2012, when hurricane Sandy devastated the east coast, particularly New York and New Jersey, DeSantis balked at spending federal dollars in those states for recovery.
His bigotry and intolerance are worn openly and apparently, he is considering a run for the presidency in 2024.
Magnificent? More like magnificently cruel, hypocritical and self-serving.
SUSAN J. PETERS
Elizabethton
Hammer, conservatives know better
There were many things I found wrong with Josh Hammer’s Opinion piece, “Ron DeSantis the Magnificent.”
First, his claim that Ron DeSantis used “already appropriated funds to fly illegal alien Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio Texas to Massachusetts” is a half-truth. These funds were appropriated by the state of Florida for moving migrants out of Florida, not Texas.
More importantly, these Venezuelans were not, as Hammer claims, illegals. They came to our border and presented themselves to our immigration people and requested asylum under our existing immigration laws. They were processed per these laws, fingerprinted, given IDs and a court date for a hearing that will determine their ability to stay.
Mr. Hammer is smart enough to know this. Venezuelans are fleeing from a communist dictatorship. Since when are conservatives not sympathetic to helping people escape oppression, communism and embrace democracy?