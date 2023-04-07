TN Republican politicians are afraid of people who are different, and they don’t understand others’ lifestyles.
They have always wanted to control people so they have made a law and taken a woman’s right to her own body to have an abortion. If the medical community provides help for these women, they will be punished.
TN Republican politicians are afraid of and they don’t understand transgender children, so they’ve made a law that those families can not provide help for their children. If the medical community provides help for these children, they will be punished.
TN Republican politicians do not understand and are afraid of transgender people. So they make laws to limit their public appearances.
TN Republican politicians do not want “drag shows” as they might be harmful to children. Children see worse all day long on TV and Facebook.
JO ANN FERNSTROM
Telford
Expelled lawmakers deprives voters
We have a serious problem in this country that has come upon us tragically here in Tennessee at the Covenant Elementary School in Nashville.
Rather than address it in a wholesome way, as true legislators would do, ours choose to divert attention from their lack of action by unseating those members who protested alongside their constituents to demand some meaningful action against such violence.
Using an antiquated, ill-defined rule (one which has not been used against other legislators in Nashville who have actually committed gross and indecent acts), they choose to unseat those in protest, to show they can.
But should they? Freedom of Speech is the First Amendment in the Bill of Rights and restated in our own state constitution, made first among many by the founders because minority voices are key to our form of government, as a check against tyranny.
By unseating these duly-elected members, they disenfranchise those who voted for them. A government that disenfranchises its citizens is not a government at all.
SHARON HART
Butler
Let’s vote on time change
This is in reply to a letter from Jean Croce (March 19) “DST is bad for your health.”
I really agree with the whole content of the letter. Jean Croce listed all the important points against Daylight Saving Time.
Also, if we can’t ever go back to Eastern Standard Time, just make DST year round to cause less trauma to our circadian rhythm.
And the decision should be made by the people it affects — all of us. We should be able to vote for our preference.