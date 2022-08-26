The opening paragraph of Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s latest newsletter begs for critical comment. She says, “Joe Biden will stop at nothing to weaponize the federal government against private citizens. In an unprecedented move, President Biden’s highly politicized FBI sent armed agents to raid President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. This blatant abuse of power sends a clear message to Americans: If they can do this to a former president, they can — and will — do this to you.”
Unlike the previous administration, the Biden White House respects the independence of the Justice Department and learned from the media about the search and seizure of mishandled government documents. The Justice Department carefully considered the action and was granted a federal court warrant, according to laws that can and do apply to any of us, and only after more lenient and patient efforts had failed.
On-duty FBI agents are usually armed as are the Secret Service agents who admitted them onto the property. Trump’s lawyer was on site, with 30-minutes notice of the peaceful property search, and was given a list of items retrieved at completion, which was made public by Trump himself (in a typical and immediate move to fundraise).
As we learn more about the search, the lawful basis and need for it, one could hope even Blackburn may find the wisdom and professionalism more befitting a senator and display less Trump-style extreme agitation.
JENNIE YOUNG
Elizabethton
Forgiving loans is socialism
Today, President Biden is announcing the forgiveness of student loans up to $20,000 for Pell grant recipients and $10,000 for regular students who attended college on borrowed money. This my friends is straight up socialism where the government is picking winners and losers.
Winners: any student who graduated with a worthless degree and can’t repay the loan, any student who attended college on borrowed money but didn’t graduate, the institutions that overcharged their students for a poor education and encouraged kids to attend their school, and parents who allowed their teenage kids to borrow too much money!
Losers: any student who borrowed money to attend college and paid off the loan afterward, any American taxpayer who didn’t attend college, didn’t have any children, and worked their butts off at a real job, kids who worked their way through college to pay for it. The American people for electing politicians who pander to every left wing, woke, demographic group there is to buy votes.
This Un-American activity must stop!
JONATHAN LINK
Johnson City
Bitcoin bad for county
An old Scottish proverb states that the devil’s boots don’t creak.
Such a stealth visit must have occurred in 2021, when the villain came to the Washington County Commission. It told it of high taxes and other goods it would bring, including a solar-electricity station, if it could build a data-center operation on the land parcel it sought to have.
The devil’s real name is Red Dog, and the commissioners were deceived, they say. While not developing the promised solar farm, the data center performs “mining” of the electrons that flow through the public power grid and bring electricity to our homes and businesses. It uses so many of these that its mining worsens the crises with heat waves and other climate damage we are going through. Nor does it disclose to the public how much electricity it devours.
When its supplier, the TVA, is asking ordinary customers to defer doing laundry chores or otherwise lower electricity consumption during emergencies, has the devil also been asked to reduce its mining? Is our energy security affected through its mining?
The Telford neighbors had to endure most unpleasant, loud “humming” noises, and a 15-foot-high wall around the center now spoils their rural-landscape view of the beauty of our mountains.
With the commissioners accepting their error and having brought suit against Red Dog, the devil is leaving that community but allowed to remain in the county, still to perform massive public electricity mining and still, through it, make climate change to come worse for all of us.