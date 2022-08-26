FBI wasn’t weaponized

The opening paragraph of Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s latest newsletter begs for critical comment. She says, “Joe Biden will stop at nothing to weaponize the federal government against private citizens. In an unprecedented move, President Biden’s highly politicized FBI sent armed agents to raid President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. This blatant abuse of power sends a clear message to Americans: If they can do this to a former president, they can — and will — do this to you.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video