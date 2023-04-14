Letters: Expelling lawmakers, Baseball’s new rules
Disappointed with Reps.
How shameful that the Tennessee House expelled two African American representatives for the “criminal” act of actively demanding gun safety legislation. So much for democracy, civil discourse, and accepting differences of opinion (in the very place such differences should take place — the legislature).
This is the danger of the current Republican supermajority, which is increasingly being used to suppress discourse. It is the early step toward dictatorship, all under the completely phony excuse of “decorum.” What a farce.
It is critical that we note that this was a racist act. The members expelled were African American, while one other member (white) who did the same thing was not expelled. Make no mistake — we saw the white hoods come out in plain view this week.
Shame on you Rebecca Alexander, Tim Hicks and John Holsclaw. I am ashamed that you represent our area. I hope everyone with a conscience lets these dangerous representatives know of your disappointment.
What a sad situation just before we celebrated the resurrection of one who accepted and loved others to his death.
MARK A. MATSON
Johnson City
Tennessee Three for the history books
I am so ashamed of the Tennessee House of Representatives! Expelling two duly elected members for speaking out about gun violence!
The honorable representatives haven’t been offended by indecent people in their midst, but they worry about a slight breach of decorum. Ironically, they have made Reps. Jones, Pearson and Johnson well-known nationally.
We will be hearing more from them as they work to protect our children from gun violence. The people who voted against them will be on the wrong side of history in the future Tennessee History books that our children study.
BONNY STANLEY
Johnson City
Slow down with new sports rules
How disappointing to see the new “speed up the game” rules in baseball.
Now they play like the house is on fire with some sort of nervous, just-get-it-over-with attitude because Lord knows there are other things to do and places to be.
The beauty of baseball all along was there was no time clock. So what if a game took four hours. Now umpires have headsets and pitch clocks and “ghost runners” in extra innings. Just play kickball because recess ends at 1, get back in class.
Now all sports will be required to follow suit.
Softball will be one inning. The girls need to be somewhere more important.
NASCAR races will start with a “green white checkered flag,” 10 laps to go. No cautions to slow things down, just drive through the endless wrecks that racing has become. One set of tires, one tank of gas, get it over with.
Football will be one quarter, no replays clock runs, blown calls will be lived with regardless of the outcome. Tie games are ties. Get off the field. Get on with life.
Tennis and volleyball will be one set. Win by one point.
Masters golfers will be required to ride golf carts, use laser rangefinders and no caddies giving advice, move along, pal, you’re holding up play. No breaks for commercials, they will run on half the TV screen.
The nightmare of basketball will be solved, one quarter, running clock, no “bonus free throws.” Fouls cost you one point, check the ball at the top of the key like on the playground.
Soccer will be a penalty kick “shootout,” five minutes, game over. Drive safely.
We got things to do and places to be, no more time wasted with our silly sports taking so long. Sports were fine, until “we” decided they needed fixing.
MARTY LOWRY
Bristol, Va.