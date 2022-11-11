Craving comfort food

I always read the articles written in the Mystery Diner restaurant reviews. And as a 70-year-old resident of Johnson City who has seen countless types of restaurants come and go over the years, I along with many other older residents, all agree that the city really needs a homestyle foods restaurant.

