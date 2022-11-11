I always read the articles written in the Mystery Diner restaurant reviews. And as a 70-year-old resident of Johnson City who has seen countless types of restaurants come and go over the years, I along with many other older residents, all agree that the city really needs a homestyle foods restaurant.
From past experiences, I know this type of restaurant would be very successful. A few that come to mind are the former: Rolfe’s Cafeteria, Sunny’s, Piccadilly, Jane’s Lunchbox, and I am sure there were others I cannot remember.
Our area is blessed to have many so-called “comfort foods” that we grew up enjoying and that were healthy. To name just a few of what I and my senior friends, along with many of the slightly younger set, would love to see make a comeback: Southern fried chicken, fish, meatloaf, chicken and dumplings, roast beef along with the many vegetables that are grown in this area. And I am sure the many old fashioned desserts like, homemade banana pudding, fruit pies, cakes, and other old classics would be greatly welcomed into our area.
Yes, I know that this type of restaurant does not come cheap, but I am sure they would not cost as much as one of the fast food places we have everywhere. I also believe that parents of young children would love to be able to take their kids to a place that served good, nutritious foods.
So if any entrepreneurs are out there reading my letter, I really believe that Johnson City is primed for this type of business. And as a former business owner, if my age was not a factor, I would be happy to help open this type of restaurant.
LARRY W. GILBERT SR.
Johnson City
Spend more for education
I hope you receive some thoughtful responses to the question of schools offering “Bible Release Time.”
They might mention separation of church and state or perhaps the First Amendment of our Constitution. Parents considering signing their students up for such instruction would surely want to research CBM, the location of classes, manner of transport, background checks of staff, etc.
My concern today is prompted by another news article in the Press. I question the use of funds ($2,236,745) from the American Recovery Plan Act previously slated for expansion of broadband being reallocated toward completion of a $5.2 million project at the Boones Creek school that opened in 2019. Another $1 million in capital funds will be added to that with the note that the cost of the project does not cover lighting for the ball fields.
That proposal is expected to be available from BrightRidge to the commissioners at their regular monthly meeting, according to Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy.
Yesterday we read the news covering the release of national test scores showing dramatic loss of educational momentum over the past two years. Why would we divert funds for expanding broadband — and installing ventilation systems, hiring tutors, expanding educational opportunities, whatever resources we can muster to help all students — to finish a pre-COVID project that doesn’t address academics at all?