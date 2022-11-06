With Sunday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers for their thoughts on standardizing or rejecting Daylight Saving Time. Here are some of the responses we received. Don’t forget to set your clocks back and check your smoke detectors!
I couldn’t take it
Daylight Saving Time should not be permanent because:
• Children have to wait on school buses in the dark.
• People taking children to school have to drive in the dark.
• We don’t need extra daylight hours in the late afternoon. In the fall and winter, we need daylight in the early morning hours.
• The time should not be arranged just for people working from 9 to 5. Millions of people work different shifts, so why should time be arranged for them?
• In the summer months, it stays light longer in the night. We should have Standard Time all the time because it follows the natural time in nature, with the rising and setting of the sun.
I absolutely hate Daylight Saving Time. I can take it in the summer, but it should not start so early in March and it should not go until November in the fall.
Daylight Saving Time would be terrible to have all of the time. I don’t think I could take it.
CLARA GRINDSTAFF
Johnson City
Switch to standard
I think we should stay on Standard Time year round. It is too dark in the morning for kids to be going to school on Daylight Saving Time and plenty light enough, plenty late enough, at night on standard time.
I do not think we should be prioritizing the hospitality industry over our kids! There are things called lights that can be utilized for those wanting to do outdoor activities after 9 p.m.! We use them anyway.
It doesn’t hurt to have it be darker earlier in the evening and it does cause harm to have it be darker in the morning. Seems straightforward to me.
SUE WILLARD
Johnson City
These letters concern the upcoming elections. Election Day is Nov. 8.
Vote for me
My name is Sam Pettyjohn. I noticed recently that several other candidates had friends and neighbors write them letters of support in your paper. I wanted to take a moment and write you a letter in support of my preferred candidate for Johnson City School Board, me, Sam Pettyjohn.
I am a first-time candidate trying my best to run an independent campaign based on important issues facing our community and schools while balancing the responsibilities of a young family and full-time job. I truly believe in the importance of a non-partisan school board made up of engaged and invested local community members. I humbly believe that I will do my best to live up to those expectations. If I can’t endorse my own candidacy, then why would I ask anybody else to do the same?
I already voted for me (and Kathy Hall, she is literally the G.O.A.T. of school board members.) I hope your readers would consider doing the same.
SAM PETTYJOHN
Johnson City
Yes on Amendment 1
Vote YES on Amendment 1 for your children.
Killing Amendment 1 empowers the teachers unions and they’re not about protecting or truly educating our kids. I speak as a retired teacher with 30 years in the fourth largest school district in the country. The NEA is all about globalist indoctrination and revoking the rights of parents. I avoided falling into their professional indoctrination traps because I’m also a former U.S. Army Officer.
But moving on from there, unions “care about” their members in exactly the same way that the USSR “cared about” their own people. The Worker State. Unions are all about union power and you’re excoriated if you’re a union member who dares to question union activities. Because unions donate membership dues heavily to Democrats seeking to advance their agenda. If you’ve tried to buy gas, groceries and baby formula recently you know what that’s about!
Moreover, turning our state into a “closed shop” means that nobody in the state can work unless they belong to and pay union dues. Ditto for business owners. Socialism. Is that our country? Is that Tennessee? Vote YES on 1.
JIM KONONOFF
Johnson City