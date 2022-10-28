End bitcoin mining in county

At their meeting in late September, Washington County commissioners again heard complaints about the Red Dog Technologies bitcoin mining facility in Limestone, and opposition to its continued operation at a new location planned for the Washington County Industrial Park. That meeting reportedly ended in a closed-door session by the commissioners, of whose outcome and decisions we don’t know.

