At their meeting in late September, Washington County commissioners again heard complaints about the Red Dog Technologies bitcoin mining facility in Limestone, and opposition to its continued operation at a new location planned for the Washington County Industrial Park. That meeting reportedly ended in a closed-door session by the commissioners, of whose outcome and decisions we don’t know.
The country is having to deal with much more pain and economic damage from storms like hurricane Ian and other extreme weather happenings, through climate change, as also with high energy costs currently and an expected further rise in the price for electricity.
In this context, our commissioners and the public should learn about the information in a letter which a group of U.S. senators sent to the White House in June. It states their findings and concerns about bitcoin cryptomining operations’ extraordinarily high energy consumption, often from fossil fuel facilities which are being revived or prolonged to meet this new demand, and often with negative impacts on local consumer and retail rates.
Since China’s ban on cryptomining in 2021, as the senators state, most of such operations have moved to the U.S. The associated carbon emissions’ rise, estimated at 17%, may have “negated the global emissions reductions from the uptake of electric vehicles” and is threatening our own transition to a clean energy future which would halt or minimize further climate disruption.
Various other findings relating to transparency from bitcoin companies, on energy consumption, its sources and emissions and other details are concerning. They should lead the commission to re-evaluate its apparent decision to have the company continue operations here, despite the known negative impact on citizens’ lives for other reasons, but especially for failure to honor the clean energy development aspect under which its original application seemingly had been approved.
FRANCES LAMBERTS
Jonesborough
Vote for Kathy Hall
I once read a quote that I believe to be true: “If we get public education right, everything else will follow. But if we get it wrong, not much else will matter.” This is why I am supporting Kathy Hall for her fifth term on the Johnson City Board of Education, and that is why I am requesting you vote for her, too.
Kathy Hall is known for her public roles serving our community and state in school board leadership positions, with 17 years on our Johnson City school board, eight years as chairman, and five years on the Tennessee School Board Association, including a term as president. Kathy is also active in leadership positions supporting our Johnson City Public Library and the Friends of the Library boards.
From the moment Kath joined our community 25+ years ago, she has dedicated herself to serving our children, making Johnson City a better place to raise our families.
I would vote for Kathy Hall for Johnson City school board based on her public track record, even if I did not know her personally. But it is the Kathy Hall I have come to know behind the scenes that inspires me to write this letter to request your vote.
Through the years, I have witnessed Kathy Hall’s commitment and passion for the wellbeing of our children in the quiet places, out of the limelight. Sitting in an elementary school cafeteria eating lunch with a child she is mentoring, reading to multiple preschool classes each and every week as a Book Buddy library volunteer, schlepping boxes of donated books for the Friends of the Library book sales and much more.
Please vote in our upcoming election on Nov. 8! And please cast a vote for Kathy Hall for Johnson City school board!