Maintaining order
It seems like the media and Democrats have found their latest cause celebre in the Tennessee Three.
I’ve been told that fomenting a mob and storming the capitol is an insurrection. I guess that depends what side of the aisle you’re on politically. For the record, I don’t believe either was an insurrection.
The Legislature has rules regarding how issues are addressed and discussed. Mob activism is not democracy and civil discourse. The Legislature was right to take action. One can argue whether they should have been expelled or not, but there is no doubt that discipline was needed.
Right on cue, the hue and cry of racism started. Jones and Pearson were the ones with the bullhorn, disrupting the legislature and inciting the people in the gallery. Johnson was just standing there. That’s why only Jones and Pearson were expelled.
The media and Democrats see just about everything through the prism of racism. When all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.
Mob rule has been the norm the past few years. Look no further than what’s going on at college campuses. The same people that claim to be disenfranchised are the ones that want to cancel others for having an opposing view.
Carl Sandburg once said, “If the facts are against you, argue the law. If the law is against you, argue the facts. If the law and the facts are against you, pound the table and yell like hell.”
The diversity we should be striving for is diversity of thought and the free expression of those thoughts. Sadly, that seems to be slipping away.
DAVID REITER
Johnson City
Sending a message
Recently there have been a number of letters condemning the expulsion of House representatives for “protesting gun violence.”
This is not why they were expelled. They were expelled for causing a disruption within the House chamber by blatantly (with bullhorns) encouraging protestors to disrupt the proceedings. The scene within the Chamber was chaotic and unruly. Not unlike what occurred on January 6 in the U.S. House chamber.
Knowing the rules surrounding such an expulsion I believe our House representatives fully expected these members to be reinstated. However, they wanted to send a message that such disruptions within the actual chamber are dangerous and will not be allowed.
I believe the expelled representatives got caught up in the moment. Their support of the protestors should have been demonstrated outside of the chamber not within.
DAVE WOLONICK
Johnson City
Changing gun laws
Seems we are winning the race to accumulate some horrific statistics, with no other country coming close to ours in the number of gun deaths per year. Americans kill each other with guns 25 times the rate of other high-income countries. The No. 1 cause of death for children and teens in this country is gunfire!
Tennessee ranks 11th in overall gun violence. Our response? I encounter folks shrugging and saying that there is nothing we can do about it. Too many of our senators and representatives say we need to just pray about it, refusing to pass any legislation to enact common sense laws. That would provide more comfort to the grieving families. U.S. Sen. Blackburn’s response is to put more armed security officers in the schools. But she refuses to support common sense gun laws.
Here a seller, who is not federally licensed, need not require the buyer to pass a background check. Here there are no extreme risk protection orders to prevent access to a weapon. This would temporarily restrict access to guns for those who present high risk to harm others or themselves. In one study, 21 cases of mass shootings might have been prevented thanks to this intervention.
Some say we demean our police officers and we should give them the support they need to do their jobs. Studies show they want common sense gun laws to save their lives. Want to support these brave officers and their spouses and children? Contact our legislators and tell them to stop pandering to the gun lobby and the very rich gun manufacturers. Contact Gov. Lee about his proposed legislation that would allow anyone to carry a weapon down our streets and his effort to lower the age limit for people to carry handguns without a permit.
CAROLE SANTAMARIA
Johnson City