Don’t ban books
I taught seventh grade language arts in saner times, when extremist right-wing challenges to public schools and libraries were less prevalent.
I chose, one semester, to read to my students Robert Nye’s Beowulf: A New Telling, recommended for ages 12-14 by the American Library Association. It’s a prose retelling of the earliest existing English literature, from the late 10th or early 11th century. They loved the story of Beowulf, the hero victorious because he was strong and virtuous.
Two words in the story prompted one parent’s unsuccessful attempt to halt the reading. The monster Grendel’s mother dribbled “breast milk” on her way to avenge Beowulf’s mortal injury to her son.
In today’s frenzied climate, the attempted censoring might have succeeded. A bill advancing in Florida’s statehouse could instantly ban a book, based on one complaint. A similar benighted move may be expected from our current Nashville legislature.
Make no mistake. This present politicized environment favors parents with personal grievance, religious objections, and/or prejudice, not parents who believe education is about the future and want their child prepared by learning to understand the complex history of our diverse society. Pity the children urged to raise their hands and say “That makes me uncomfortable,“ ever ready to perceive themselves as victims.
I taught many seventh graders of the Mormon faith, every one respectful, ready to learn, and working to potential. I’ve since learned that the goal for Mormon children, each to be subject one day to a call for missionary service, is the best possible secular education, public or private, with religious education reserved for church and home. They don’t provide parochial K-12 schools or homeschool.
In an age of declining church membership, especially rapid among the most conservative white evangelicals, Mormon U.S. membership is stable and growing worldwide. A lesson here for the others?
JENNIE YOUNG
Elizabethton
Why make local elections partisan?
In a nation deeply divided along partisan lines, are we expected to applaud the proposal of the Tennessee Republican Party that even more partisanship will be helpful?
The effort to make all municipal elections in Tennessee partisan contests apparently seeks to have voters operate on political autopilot. No need to evaluate the issues or qualifications of the candidates, just look for the “R” beside their names.
A local Republican activist recently explained to the Press (Feb. 18) “it is imperative [that those running for office] be able to choose to run as a Republican because the Republican Party reflects their values.” But these days, how to identify those values has become very difficult.
I challenge my Republican friends to present their arguments as to why polarizing our local elected officials is a good idea for our community. And, why should we subordinate our local interests to the interests of any political party?
Deepening the roots of a political party to resist the forces of change, or worse, empowering a few backroom brokers, does not appear to me to be in the best interest of those of us being governed.
At a minimum, such a decision should be by referendum, not dictated by way of muscles flexing out of Nashville.
ERICK HERRIN
Johnson City
Help out Walnut Street businesses
I am hopeful and encouraged by the revamping of Walnut Street and the projected improvements which will tie downtown closer to ETSU.
At the same time, I wonder about the financial impact the construction is having on the businesses in that area, especially two of which I frequent, Quick and Grady’s cleaners and Firehouse Restaurant.
It is increasingly difficult to access the businesses affected and I’m sure others than the two I mention. Why not give these businesses a tax break or some such remedy?
The recent projected time of completion of the project has now been extended and will simply increase the financial impact of these fine businesses.
TOM MCGINNIS
Johnson City