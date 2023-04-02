Post event, the lead up to the president addressing this horrific incident was: “Hi, I’m Joe Biden. Husband of Dr. Jill Biden and my favorite ice cream is chocolate…”
This proves that the Democrats have not a care for the victims.
Only in advancing their own gun ban agenda. I saw that a Democrat Tennessee state legislator remarked that neither armed law enforcement or guards on campus would work. I’ll bet the director of the TBI agrees.
Fourteen minutes elapsed before law enforcement could enter and engage. How many lives could’ve been saved had there been armed and trained staff on site?
I’m an NRA instructor with 35 years of experience. I’m also a retired educator from the fourth largest school district in the country. We retired here five years ago.
As I have always maintained: “How many times must we see defenseless people murdered before we realize that being defenseless is not the answer?
JIM KONONOFF
Johnson City
Term limits make sense
It is refreshing to see our state Legislature pass something that most all Tennessee residents and United States citizens agree on, term limits.
While they are at it, they could address Medicaid expansion that should have passed 13 years ago.
One period (5 or 6 years) terms should be required of all elected officials, Senate, Congress, state legislature, local and president of the United States. The Supreme Court should also be limited by term limits with each president allowed to nominate one justice.
With this approach, elected officials would run the office with logical decisions instead of spending time and money running for office, “pandering” to a base.
Neither party has a monopoly on good ideas or ideological idiots. The best job that someone has in their career shouldn’t be an elected position.
WILLIAM PRENDERGAST
Elizabethton
Saving time
I thought I had seen the ultimate in madness between the lunacy on the right and the craziness on the left, but there is a new contender. Even though Daylight Saving Time has been around since the end of WWI, for some reason, this year has brought out new wackiness.
It seems that we are now told that due to the time change of one hour, there are more auto accidents, heart attacks and other horrors.
I guess this means that a trip to Nashville is out of the question and certainly travel overseas is definitely out.
With all we have to deal with, in today’s world, the loss or gain of an hour seems pretty insignificant.