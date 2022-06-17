Bad dog
Several years ago, Red Dog Technologies contacted BrightRidge about constructing a solar farm in Washington County on BrightRidge property. Their intent was obviously to provide power to BrightRidge.
Well, Red Dog never built a solar farm and unbelievably became the largest user of electricity by building a cryptocurrency bitcoin mining operation. It was established in a lawsuit the county filed against Red Dog that the zoning on the property required a public utility, not a private company, to use the property.
The County Commission, BrightRidge and Red Dog have now decided that Red Dog will move to the Washington County Industrial Park to comply with the court’s ruling.
The move requires that BrightRidge energize the new location.
The large expense to energize Red Dog’s new location should be the responsibility of Red Dog, not the public. Red Dog is not providing any jobs to local citizens, nor is its money-making operation providing any real benefit to citizens.
The Federal Trade Commission reports that 46,000 people have lost $1 billion in crypto to scams since January 2021. Johnson City Press reporter Johnathan Roberts wrote on June 15th that as a result of the high demand, TVA is encouraging people to limit their energy usage.
What has Red Dog brought to our area — an energy hog; lawsuit and legal fees paid with public money; more costs to be incurred by the public for the court ordered move; constant noise to the homeowners; etc.
BrightRidge board members and eight county commissioners need to understand moving a problem child to another room is not the solution to the problem.
I served on City Commission for 12 years and a couple of years as mayor. Maybe it is time I try to get on the City Commission to stop this foolishness that is costing the taxpayers millions of dollars.
PETE PADUCH
Johnson City
Energy development is win-win
Here’s a simple suggestion to the Biden administration to get the economy back on a better footing, tamp down our runaway inflation, and truly inflict pain on the Russian war machine: go back to supporting oil production in the U.S.
Energy experts are near unanimous that renewed U.S. production could cut crude cost to the $60-$70 bbl. range.
The Democratic leadership’s slavish devotion to transitioning to renewable energy as quickly as possible and at any and all costs simply doesn’t square with the human cost and human needs in the here and now. Meanwhile, the administration continues to spout off about our reliance on foreign oil.
C’mon, folks, that’s a self inflicted wound! Just two years ago we were net exporters of energy.
I am neither a climate denier nor a bring back Trumper, but the policies laid out against our domestic oil industry by President Biden (on his first day in office) have driven up the cost of gas — and with that, all goods — while enriching Putin’s campaign against Ukraine.
If there was a picture in the dictionary of a win-win situation, it would be Biden standing up against the zealots in his own party on this issue.
BILL DUNHAM
Piney Flats