With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers to tell us about pickleball. Here are some of the responses we received.
Pickleball helped me
through pandemic
Yes, we love pickleball! Last Tuesday was a benchmark day for the ribbon cutting of 12 new outdoor courts at the Johnson City Community Center.
In October 2021, I couldn’t get a foursome of players on the tennis courts because of the pandemic and I had been playing about three times a week. I had never seen a pickleball or a pickleball paddle! A friend told me how free lessons were available for the asking at Kingsport, so I did not hesitate.
I had two sessions of Introduction to Pickleball and was hooked. My 40 years of competitive tennis gave me an advantage to learn fast. As the Memorial Park Community Center reopened, I had the opportunity to play indoors.
One game led to another and I always want to play “just one more.” One thing has led to another playing several times a week at Kingsport, Bristol, Abingdon, Elizabethton and joining PIVOT, Pickleball in Virginia or Tennessee, the area club.
I met approximately 100 new persons that pandemic year playing pickleball outside. What an emotional turnaround for me from being a vulnerable senior who basically didn’t go anywhere because of the COVID risk.
Playing outside with friends is great. Players are social and friendly while playing the game, generally, and the atmosphere is welcoming. The game is one of taking turns to use the courts, random play with various skill levels, and including everyone present in some cordial way.
A smaller court and short 11-point games are conducive to physical movement that most anyone could play and enjoy. This growing sport is liked by almost everyone who gives it a try and is mentally and physically a plus for good health. Come join us!
JAN GOODSELL
Johnson City
New courts should help sport grow
I’m 77 years old and I started playing pickleball at 65. The sport was fairly new to this area but I’ve been playing with the same group for many years.
The new renovated courts are a fantastic addition and it will accommodate the growth of pickleball.
I was introduced when vacationing in Florida and since I stopped playing racquetball (achilles issue) I found it a good fit.
When I travel to visit family (California, Ohio, New York, Florida, Hilton Head) I can always get in a few games, because the pickleball family is friendly, open and inviting.
So I recommend it for anyone wanting to stay active.
BILL YOST
Jonesborough
Come to next month’s tournament
I have been playing pickleball for a few years and try to play three to four times a week. I was introduced to the game by a couple of buddies of mine that play tennis while we were on a golf trip in Hilton Head.
Once I started playing, meeting new friends, getting a workout it became part of my life. I love to help new players and encourage others to try the game. It is very social, great exercise, and you can be as competitive as you like.
In fact I am the chairman of the fundraising pickleball tournament we are having at the Community Center Nov. 3, 4, and 5. This is a great opportunity to meet players at all skill levels, have some fun, and raise funds for the Senior Center Foundation to enrich the lives of the seniors in our community.
The facility we are blessed with is fantastic. It has just about any activity for the health and well being of our local seniors. So come out, learn the game and meet some amazing people!
BILL ALVIS
Jonesborough
Pickleball is social sport
I began playing pickleball five years ago after I retired, looking for something fun to occupy some time. Little did I know how much fun it would be and at the same time getting exercise.
I have found pickleball to be much more social than other sports I have played. Sure winning is fun, but if I wasn’t having a good time regardless then I wouldn’t be participating.
Johnson City is so fortunate to have six indoor courts at the Community Center as well as two indoor courts at Keystone.
With the recent opening of the 12 outdoor courts, Johnson City is poised to be a pickleball destination for those looking for another opportunity to relocate here.
We are sponsoring a pickleball tournament on Nov. 3-5 for all skill levels. Come check us out.
JEFF JOHNSON
Johnson City