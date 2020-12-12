Letters: Your holiday traditions
With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers to tell us about their planned holiday traditions this year. Here are some of the responses we received.
Keeping it in the family
Since all the children have moved out and established their own families, it thrills me to have bits and pieces of our past family traditions incorporated into their own families now.
Children don’t come out on Christmas morning until they hear the Christmas music. The special cookies and milk left out. My daughters using the stockings I cross-stitched for them when they were children. It makes me smile today. And it pleases me to see them start their own traditions as well, caroling and serving carolers hot chocolate, and seeing some of my own decorations in their homes.
Since this is our first Christmas in Tennessee, being able to spend Christmas with my parents for the first time in decades is a gift that will hopefully become a tradition!
TERRI BABCOCK
Gray
Eggs-tra special Christmas
While we’re not doing many of our customary Christmas traditions because of COVID, I plan to continue one that my mother learned from her mother. It’s Christmas Morning Scrambled Eggs. Simply put, these are scrambled eggs, but with extras added to them, so they are almost like an omelet in taste, but not in appearance. Besides any leftover-from-Christmas-cooking whipping cream, Mama would add a handful of any cheeses she had on hand. Cottage, cheddar, Swiss, pimento were all tasty additions! Occasionally, she would slice up a cheese ball. You never knew what you were going to get, because it varied from year to year. However, Christmas Morning Scrambled Eggs were always good and filling enough to last until Christmas lunch was served. Christmas lunch always includes a birthday cake for Jesus. Rarely is Jesus’ birthday cake anything other than white cake with coconut icing.
Jigsaw puzzles say, “Merry Christmas” to me. This is another tradition that Mama’s family had. Growing up on a farm, after chores were completed on Christmas morning, breakfast would be served. Gifts were opened, and Santa always seemed to leave a jigsaw puzzle to entertain the family while the remainder of the day’s meals were cooked. Various family members worked on putting the puzzle together in scraps of time, trying to finish it before evening farm chores were completed.
Growing up, Santa would usually visit my house with a gift of a jigsaw puzzle. He remembered from decades before! Occasionally, however, Santa’s labels became unattached from the jigsaw puzzle and he would leave a board game at my house. That was always fun, too.
I think I’ll ask Santa for a jigsaw puzzle!
REBECCA HENDERSON
Johnson City
Choosing to be together
Before stating how we plan on celebrating Christmas, a little background on how we celebrated Thanksgiving.
We had approximately 60 relatives and friends at a gathering on Thanksgiving. Ages ranged from 5 to 70 years old. We rented a local Ruritan hall. We provided masks (strictly voluntary on the individual’s preference), gloves and hand sanitizer. We sanitized tables, chairs, doorknobs, counter tops and rails. Servers (family members) wore gloves. Tables were spaced six feet apart and families ate together.
As of this letter not one positive case of the virus has surfaced. Everyone had a good time and are thankful that we got to fellowship together especially as some of us may not be around next year not due to the virus but just plain old age and daily life and what comes with it.
As for Christmas, we will have a gathering for immediate family which will total approximately 30 folks including children. It will be a smaller venue. If anyone is suspected of being sick, we have all agreed that that person will not attend. We will spend the greatest holiday of the year together, including celebrating the reason for the holiday. We will not cower down. Just as we realized that some of us may not see another Thanksgiving or Christmas, we will get together as a family.
Bottom line is all family members are free to make their choice on attending and making choices on mask wearing or whatever. We as a family choose to run our own lives and not be harassed by some government order or recommendation. We also as a family accept the consequences of our actions. That is one thing that makes a family a family.
RANDY TAYLOR
Jonesborough