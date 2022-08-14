With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers what would convince them to run for public office. Here are some of the responses we received.
Knowledge, youth needed
Before I go into why I would or would not run for a political office (county or otherwise), I noticed a remark in the paper’s editorial that concerned me.
It basically asked if a person would consider running if certain restrictions were removed. What restrictions? Would that be you must be a legal citizen? You must not be a convicted felon? Does that mean removing such requirements as being a registered voter and showing a valid ID for people to vote? Excellent requirements, I think.
Over the years, I have considered running for maybe county commissioner. I have actually had folks approach me to run. However I did not choose to run because I felt like I did not have the required knowledge to do the job from a rules and regulations standpoint.
There was also a matter of scheduling conflicts. Now that I have reached my 70s, I consider myself too old for the job. Political offices, even county ones, should be occupied by folks a teeny bit younger in my view.
They say age and wisdom go together but so does memory loss and attention span and physical ailments. Also, it is sad to say but even in a local election, it takes quite a bit of money to run a campaign.
I have a grandson who has expressed his desire to enter the political fray once he has relocated to the area. Yes, he is a conservative.
I agree with the paper that it is often next to impossible to defeat an incumbent. Party affiliation assures an almost certain win also for the incumbent. Even if a candidate is a registered member of the dominant party, he or she stand very little chance of winning if they run as an independent, because they were defeated in the primary of their party affiliation.
Even today, voters will vote for the candidate who has either an R or D next to their name regardless of qualifications.
Regarding local elections such as county ones, folks should realize that political viewpoints have little bearing on county business. State and federal laws govern instances where this might come up. County business is education funding, law enforcement, infrastructure, tax rates and zoning, to name a few.
Sad to say, but even in local politics, there are special interests that come into play and often the incumbent is in their pocket.
Wonder who would come out as a winner if all candidates were required to run as independents and could not declare a party affiliation? Would that help or hinder voter turnout?
RANDY TAYLOR
Jonesborough
The necessity of diverse thought
It is the necessity of listening to many voices that makes for quality government and is what motivates me to run for office. I follow the local government news and strongly believe that state, county and city decisions missed input from needed voices, which led to unfortunate and even tragic consequences.
I have run for office three times and was fortunate to win twice. Unfortunately, two of those were not covered by the JC Press. In fact, I doubt the Press has even described the duties of the various offices available to citizens.
If this paper is interested in increasing the number of candidates, describing the elected offices would be a great start. Maybe telling the stories of various local candidates (don’t just tell the stories of winning candidates) and how they made the decision to run.
It would be an even stronger series if women and candidates of color were included. Did the Press even know there was a mother and daughter on the ballot in the August election?
Then there is the idea that one goes from voter to candidate in one jump. Certainly, that sequence does happen, but a more gradual transition is better. Such transitions can include candidate training programs run by each party and/or being a volunteer for a candidate.
That is how I turned my wish to run into a visit to the Washington County Election Office. We read stories of business leaders and entrepreneurs, and backgrounds of long-term incumbents, but rarely do we know about the teams of volunteers it takes to compete in an election.
With this lack of knowledge comes a perspective of secrecy, power, and “dirty” politics. Stories bring light, reduce fear, and encourage others to step up. I encourage the Press to be part of the solution.
DEBORAH HARLEY-MCCLASKEY
Johnson City