Workers aren’t lazy
Commentator Christine Flowers recently wrote a whiny column where she dreamed up what she thinks others are thinking, then criticized them for those thoughts. There is a worker shortage, so she leaped to the conclusion that workers are lazy. Such lazy thinking!
Real life is far more complicated. Perhaps something other than laziness stops people from jumping at the chance to take low-paying jobs with no benefits where they must interact with the shocking rudeness of the general public. When a customer was rude to her, she quit, yet she calls others lazy for doing the same thing? The worker shortage has many causes.
A lot of people died from COVID-19. In Tennessee, 67% of the dead were older than 70, so they were mostly retired, but 33% were working age. We lost a lot of workers.
Many people with long-haul COVID find work difficult if not impossible.
There were people nearing retirement who realized that the only way to survive the recession financially, was to retire, so they dropped out of the workforce. A significant number of people are not available because they are at home taking care of children who used to be in school or daycare.
For many others, the recession forced them to reassess their finances and they realized that having two incomes wasn’t worth the strain on themselves and their family after covering all the costs of working (childcare, travel, taxes, miscellanea). Their family was more important than the net pay.
Too many jobs are part-time with changing schedules which make childcare very challenging.
So, Christine, please, reach beyond the creative recesses of your mind and think about the real world, where sometimes a job doesn’t pay enough to be worth it. Perhaps the workers are smart, not lazy.
REBECCA CUMMINGS
Unicoi
Slaughterhouse is not a wise investment
I was appalled when I read the article in which a slaughterhouse is being considered for use of the American Rescue Plan funds. The American Rescue Plan funds are intended to improve communities, not increase pollution, raise rates of psychological distress, and decrease property values. I work in healthcare and am concerned about health as well as the environment.
Slaughterhouses produce pollution. Waterways, and in turn drinking water, are affected by the nitrogen and phosphorus that is discharged from slaughterhouses, creating dead zones and excessive bacteria in waterways due to algae build up. A study in 2017 found that the median amount of nitrogen released per day was 331 pounds, similar to the amount found in raw sewage for a town of 14,000 people. (Burkhart, K., Bernhardt, C., Pelton, T., Schaeffer, E., and Phillips, A. 2018.)
A study in 2017 showed the negative mental health impact of working in a cattle slaughterhouse. Workers experienced higher rates of occupational injuries and serious psychological distress (SPD). The study found that the national average of SPD is 3.6%, whereas the slaughterhouse workers were impacted at a rate of 4.4%. In addition, they also had increased mild and moderate psychological stress compared to the standard population. (Leibler J.H., Janulewicz P.A., Perry M.J. 2017.)
Another ill effect of slaughterhouses is their effect on property values. Property values decrease in the presence of slaughterhouses; communities with conventional farming have economic growth rates of 55% greater than those with animal operations. (Gomez, M. and Zhang, L., 2000.)
Why not invest this money into educating farmers on sustainable soil practices, investing in improved public transportation, public health initiatives, or bettering our community?
SAMANTHA BELLAVANCE
Johnson City