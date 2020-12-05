With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers whether they would take one of the COVID-19 vaccines soon to be available in the U.S. Here are some of the responses we received.
Look at vaccination history
I remember lining up in second grade for the Salk vaccine shot and a few years later getting the Sabin sugar cube. Paralytic polio, the scourge of many communities each summer was eradicated in the U.S. by both vaccines.
Up to 20 years ago, infants and toddlers in Johnson City each winter were afflicted by pneumococcal or h. flu meningitis, which even with state of the art treatment could lead to brain damage or death. The subsequent Prevnar and Hib vaccines have been so effective, most younger physicians have never seen either disease.
The scientific technology used to create the new COVID vaccines is “space-aged” when compared to these earlier vaccines.
As a senior citizen with respiratory/circulatory conditions putting me at higher risk of COVID complications, I will readily stand in line to get any of the new COVID vaccines when they are available.
I recommend all adults do the same to turn-off this pandemic and allow our communities to get back closer to normal.
DAVID KALWINSKY
Johnson City
Vaccines safer than virus
Of course I’ll trust the vaccines. They have emerged, not at reckless speed, but rapidly with prior scientific preparation and obvious need.
We shouldn’t be misled by the sound of “Operation Warp Speed,” which could imply undue haste by pharmaceutical companies. That tone-deaf name, chosen for political effect, was not their doing.
The vaccines were developed quickly and rigorously because pharmaceutical companies and scientists were prepared. Criticism after the Ebola episode led to widespread resolve to be prepared for what they called “Disease X”, the next infection to take the world by surprise.
When COVID-19 appeared, they already knew much of the biology for coronavirus infection (SARS and MERS). Many building blocks were in place. Once they had the blueprint for the new strain, they were able make rapid progress, supported by technological advancements and strong funding.
We couldn’t ask for better vaccine development, but, meantime, we’re in trouble. Each day from Nov. 26-29, local COVID-19 ward nurses and hospital spokespersons were on national news speaking of conditions in our overburdened hospitals. I learned that hospital admissions had topped discharges for the first time. I heard a deeply affected nurse say three people had died on her last shift. We’re not there “yet,’’ but some hospitals across the country are already full and unable to take new patients, for any illness, due to lack of space and, even more importantly, lack of staff.
Conspiracy theories can seem fun and empowering, but in this case, are deadly. Only clear-eyed acceptance of guidance from medical science can save our hospitals and spare the people we hope to be in place when needed. We need good sense and compassion, and Godspeed the vaccines.
JENNIE YOUNG
Elizabethton
Some vaccines seem safer than others
Yes, I will take the vaccine.
I was a Polio Pioneer back in the 1950s and I have taken flu, pneumonia and shingles vaccines without problems.
That said, I will not be in line to get the Pfizer’s version because of the cold storage requirements -70°C and only four-to-five days shelf-life in a refrigerator. I just think the Pfizer’s version is more prone to error and therefore may not be as effective. (I can’t imagine them throwing out a batch that got warmed a bit during transport or preparation of injection.)
I understand the Moderna’s version only requires -20° C and can be kept for up to 30 days in a refrigerator prior to use. In addition to Moderna’s version, I would also strongly consider the AztraZeneca version that can be transported and stored for six months in a regular refrigerator.
For those who do not want to take the vaccine, I ask the following: Do you thoroughly read the labels of the food you eat? What are those chemicals? What has that cow, pig, or chicken been fed? If they ate it, you’re eating it. Vaccines are the least of my worries.
HARVEY STONE
Johnson City