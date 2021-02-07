Letters: Will you buy an electric vehicle?
With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers if they would buy electric vehicles, as automakers shift production plans toward them. Here are some of the responses we received.
Mass transit is a better investment
A major switch to electric vehicles could considerably abate the climate problem we face, the transportation sector now being the biggest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. Unless electricity came from predominantly renewable sources, though, this advantage might turn out to be small.
And it would solve none of the other problems from a predominantly automotive-centered transport system. This, for one, exacts an enormous toll in human life. Despite pandemic-related much more limited driving in 2020, the Department of Transportation just reported 1,211 fatalities on our state highways last year. How many more in the US as a whole, and how many more will have suffered injuries, perhaps of long-term nature?
How much land is being sealed under asphalt for shopping malls’ and businesses’ (and homeowners’) parking lots? A long-ago study by the Worldwatch Institute estimated parking alone to have taken 10 percent of our arable land by 1988, and close to half of all the urban space in our cities going to accommodate the automobile. Annoying congestion as traffic inexorably expands seems always to lead to yet more highways and road widening and other, related infrastructure. Environmental damage and the costs in loss of green space, and of road runoff degrading the waterways, are too great.
So, I will not be an electric-car buyer. It is exciting to see the new administration’s plan for the economy — which includes automotive electrification — to incorporate transport system options that will give us better and more people- and environment-friendly alternatives. It promises expansion of Amtrak, new and modern freight and passenger railroads, and a huge investment in public transport. It seems intended to Build Back Better, indeed, what we have now, and be worth waiting for.
FRANCES LAMBERTS
Jonesborough
Goodbye, internal combustion
I have owned a Tesla Model 3 since 2018, and it’s the best car I have ever had. It costs about $5 in electricity to fill up and it has a range of 305 miles — and it is fun to drive.
I mostly charge at home with a 220 volt home charger installed in my garage but when I am on trips, I stop in at Tesla’s network of super chargers, which are placed at 100-mile intervals along major interstates (cost about $9 to fill up). Municipal chargers are appearing in more and more places these days, making it easier to fill up in multiple locations — and some provide charging for free.
Say goodbye to internal combustion, oil changes, gas price fluctuations, and wrecking the environment and go electric.
JASON BEMBRY
Johnson City
Buy, and generate with renewables
Let’s see: More efficient, mechanically simpler, fast, quiet, clean — what’s not to like? When the price comes down and the availability of fast charge stations goes up, I’m in. And to help power them, let’s replace our coal plants with the modern design nuclear plants advocated by Lamar Alexander.
JOHN DODD
Johnson City
It’s an eventual buy
I will buy an electric vehicle after I have driven my late-model SUV “into the ground.” By then (about 2035 I expect), more charging stations will exist and battery technologies will have improved significantly.
In the meantime, I will continue to limit emissions by combining errands into single trips, maintaining proper tire pressure, getting regular maintenance on my vehicle and observing speed limits.
Because so many of us will continue to drive internal combustion and hybrid vehicles for years, we should raise gas mileage requirements for new vehicles and reduce government subsidies for fossil fuel companies. We can’t rely on EV technology alone to save the planet.
DAVID VOLLRATH
Johnson City