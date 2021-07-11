With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers whether they plan to attend this year’s Appalachian Fair. Here are some of the responses we received.
The fair was missed
I plan to see all events to the end. I really like the fair and everything associated with it. It’s the best time of the summer. I missed it last year.
JIM IVEY
Kingsport
A fair first-timer
Absolutely yes! The Chinese Communist Virus (COVID) is not a concern to us!
We’re new to this area and have never been to this fair. We’re anxious to see a smaller fair, more family oriented fair, hopefully the way fairs used to be.
We just moved to this wonderful area. Although we had looked to move to Tennessee (someplace east of Nashville) for over 10 years when the time was right, we ended up specifically in this area when our daughter was hired at ETSU. We absolutely couldn’t be happier!
We are not bringing the views of our former state. In fact, a big reason we chose Tennessee is to live in a state which more reflects our values. We are anxious to integrate into the entire community.
RANDY AND LIZ DIBB
Jonesborough
Unicoi kitchen was bad investment
I’m a property owner in the town of Unicoi and I am concerned about a Federal EDA Grant, dated Oct. 20, 2016, awarded to the town of Unicoi in the amount of $475,000 to assist in the construction of a shared-use kitchen incubator, which the town has named the Mountain Harvest Kitchen. Total costs to construct the kitchen are in excess of $1.3 million. The EDA award estimated cost at $792,266.
The ARC also provided another grant to the town in the amount of $400,000 for kitchen equipment and programming.
The First Tennessee Development District prepared the grant application for the town and the feasibility study was prepared by Jon Smith, Bureau of Business and Economic Research, East Tennessee University.
Mr. Smith stated in his study that the bulk of the cost would be funded by grants from the USDA, the ARC and the EDA. The study projected the kitchen to be self sufficient within four years.
Town financial reports show operating losses in excess of $360,000 for the first three years of operation. The project obviously isn’t working!
I believe it’s the responsibility of the EDA, the ARC, USDA, First Tennessee Development, and ETSU, all who helped create the project, to be held accountable for the kitchen’s failure. They should reengage with the town and try to find a solution or alternative use for the facility.
To put it simply, those who created the problem should be involved in solving the problem!
PETER PADUCH
Johnson City