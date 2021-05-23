With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked for readers’ thoughts on the recent episodes of panic buying and hoarding we’ve seen locally and nationally. Here are some responses we received.
Everything for the individual
People hoard to make sure they are not inconvenienced or threatened. They want to protect themselves and their families. The individual is more important than the group and the group is more important than “others.” (I’m more important than you and WE are more important than “them”.) Blacks started Black Lives Matter. People want the bridge fixed when they want to cross it. Folks will stop using fossil fuels when it’s easier. Even the patriotic common good of the military is “Us against Them.” (Korea, USSR, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq … )
It basically comes down to the haves and have nots. If you want to have: You get there first, You grab, You outsmart the other guy, or You take his. Many people hoard guns and ammunition to protect themselves and their stuff. They feel threatened by immigrants, the government, “them”.
People hoard because they are insecure and afraid of what might happen, and have lost Faith in what could be.
HARVEY STONE
Johnson City
Survival of the fittest
First, they tried to take our guns away with sensible gun laws. Next, because of some unknown disease, they wanted to force everyone to wear a mask. Then, they tried to stop us from buying as much toilet paper as we wanted to. Top that all off with them trying to force us to take some unknown, unsafe vaccination and then stop us from buying as much gasoline as we want to. The U.S.A. is a capitalist country that people can do what they choose with their money, no matter how it may affect others. Let the strong survive.
ALAN MAUTNER
Johnson City
These letters address other topics important to our readers.
COVID treatment is lacking
Hi, my name is nobody.
I have worked and paid taxes for almost 36 years. What I want to say is I just had COVID.
If you haven’t had it, trust me you don’t want it. We have all watched as people have fallen all over each other to get this vaccine. To say having three now is nothing more than a miracle.
This is what I want to say because honestly, I am mad. After all this time of people dying and so much sickness and suffering, we still have no way to treat this virus. With some of the greatest doctors in the world, and we have no idea how to treat something that has killed so many.
I got sent home with five antibiotic pills, allergy pills and an allergy spray. No answers of what to expect, no clue is given to what to expect. Rest and stay away from everyone.
How can we not have a way to treat this? I am nobody and this makes me mad. If enough nobodies ask a question, someone should have to answer.
JOEY SHOUN
Elizabethton
What’s wrong with voter ID?
If I am called to serve on a federal jury, I cannot be admitted by using my driver’s license, my veterans ID card or any other ID except a Real ID. In fact, by federal law, I am not allowed to enter any federal facility without a Real ID.
Now, the bill in Congress would allow voting by certifying I am authorized to vote. As a hillbilly from West Virginia, the logic of this plan escapes me. Maybe one of your more enlightened readers can explain for all us less knowledgeable folks the logic of making it easier to cast a ballot than serve on jury duty.
RON DAWSON
Johnson City