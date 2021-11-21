Letters: Where should we put sidewalks and bike lanes?
With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers where they believed sidewalks and bike lanes should be installed for pedestrian safety. Here are some of the responses we received.
Walking to the north
Sidewalks are very much needed along North Roan Street (also known as route 36 and sometimes Kingsport Highway) as many people are known to walk along the edge of the road as traffic passes them going most times faster than the 45 mph speed limit.
Sidewalks are needed all the way to the Bobby Hicks Highway, but at least to the Johnson City city limits.
JIM S. POLLOCK
Johnson City
There’s already been an accident
I would like to see sidewalks and a bike lane constructed on South Austin Springs Road in Johnson City.
The only way residents of this area can walk for exercise is to drive somewhere like a park or The Mall to walk. There is virtually no shoulder for walkers to use to step out of the road when traffic approaches, and a pedestrian was hit by a car in the vicinity of my home this past summer. There are also frequent bicyclists on South Austin Springs who deal with the same danger.
SUSAN BRUNER
Johnson City
Access to Milligan
Thanks for your question of the week asking where sidewalks/bike lanes are needed. I believe an area that desperately needs a sidewalk or bike lane is the Milligan Highway (Highway 67E) from Legion Street in Johnson City to Milligan University. A sidewalk/bike lane is needed at this location for two key reasons.
First, for pedestrian safety. Even though there is no place to safely walk along the Milligan Highway, many people still walk it both night and day. There is little or no shoulder on this road, which forces pedestrians to walk on private property, in the drainage ditch or on the road itself. None of these are suitable options, and all put both pedestrians and drivers in harm’s way.
Second, to allow Milligan students and people living near the Milligan Highway easy access to Johnson City without the use of a car. As the Tweetsie Trail has shown, people will use bikes if there is a safe trail on which to ride them. Riding a bike from Milligan University to downtown Johnson City on a paved trail would take approximately 20 minutes and would be fun, healthful and energy saving.
ED BASCONI
Johnson City
This letter answers a previous question asking whether school board elections should be partisan.
It’s about education
In my 17 years as a public schools educator, I have learned one very important fact: the education of our children should NEVER be a partisan issue. Our students and schools are not political pawns and should never be treated as such.
We currently live in a world where many citizens vote for a candidate solely because of the R or D beside their names on the ballot. The voter might select the candidate with the specific party affiliation without knowing anything about them. While I understand and support the need for transparency, if a voter is truly interested in what a candidate believes, they should engage the candidate by writing to them, calling them, or questioning them at a candidate forum. Sadly, many of these forums are seldom attended by the general public.
Candidates for school board should never be selected based on a political affiliation. I fear doing so may result in many well-intentioned citizens choosing not to run. Our local school board members are wonderful and well-intentioned men and women who have always put the education of our students first and foremost. They may disagree on many politically charged topics, but when it comes to education our board members leave the partisan rhetoric where it belongs — at home and out of our schools. The lack of partisan politics within the school board is how they are able to work together for the good of our students, families, and staff. As a wise friend once told me, “It’s not about the R or D, but always about the E in education.”
I implore our local party leaders to leave our school board elections as a non-partisan issue. Do not force our citizens to make a decision based solely on political parties.
JOE W. CRABTREE
