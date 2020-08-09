Where should we donate?
The River needs help
.
The River has been practicing radical hospitality to share loads of God’s love with women and children in our community since 2004.
Core Services assist women in meeting basic needs and include a safe space, laundry and shower services, feminine hygiene assistance, resource referrals and homeless verification letters, a healthy snack and beverage, and nonjudgmental and compassionate care.
Support Services help women live their best lives and include daily devotions; haircut days; mail and telephone support; massage; pet therapy; a diaper-subsidy program; parenting support group; and life celebrations.
As a result of the pandemic, The River has changed the hours of operation to Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and continues to distribute around 5,000 diapers a month on the first and third Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Covid-19 has challenged us to find new ways to serve. For the past four months we distributed 300 River Art Bags for children aged 3-10 and distributed 80 Covid-19 Cleaning Kits in July. Without our annual fund drive luncheons and Homemade Craft & Goodies Sale, we are asking both past and new donors for assistance.
Checks may be made out to The River and mailed to 125 W. Main St. Johnson City, TN 37604. Folks can donate online at https://theriverministryforwomen.com. We accept in-kind donations of diapers (sizes 4, 5, 6, and pull-ups), laundry detergent pods, Lysol wipes, garbage bags, paper towels, toilet paper and craft & art supplies.
For more information, please contact The River at 423-926-8111 or theriverministryforwomen@yahoo.com.
STACY LARSEN
Johnson City
Reach out for others
Time, money, and volunteers. Most nonprofits constantly find themselves in want and need of more of these to most effectively achieve their mission.
While most nonprofits have a designated focus, many nonprofits, both with and without a formal IRS designation, support a variety of good causes. The Johnson City Morning Rotary Club provides breakfast for community heroes every month with a 5th Thursday. We have supported Socktober, providing socks for the homeless. We ring Salvation Army bells. We financially support many causes, but the One Acre Café, the ARC of Washington County and the Washington County-Johnson City Animal Shelter are just three.
The Monday Club has focused on the Johnson City Public Library for well over a century, but also supports other community causes. We have collected bandages and over-the-counter medicines for the Johnson City Downtown Day Clinic, school supplies for children unable to afford them, and toiletries for veterans. Those are just a few of the causes we support.
The Junior League is another organization focusing on helping those unable to help themselves. Members routinely volunteer for organizations such as Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians, the Willow Unit of Woodridge Psychiatric Hospital, and Second Harvest Food Bank. We support many other worthwhile organizations.
My book club, while not a nonprofit, is composed of kind, caring women. We have collected preowned wedding gowns for repurposing as infant bereavement gowns for Niswonger Children’s Hospital; we have collected new and gently used children’s books for a local pediatric office. We routinely support our members by volunteering to help their causes, thereby magnifying the power of volunteerism.
Each of these organizations, and scores more, is a very worthy cause and deserving of support. COVID-19 has only expanded that need. We must all stretch to help others!
REBECCA HENDERSON
Johnson City
Feeding community children
This is the 18th year of the TLC Community Center Kid’s Summer Food Program, and it has been a challenge this year with the virus situation around us. We are so thankful to God for supplying our needs and keeping everyone safe.
We are feeding more children and families than ever before while using less help due to COVID-19 safety measures. We will go way over our normal 80,000 meals. We started in April, which we normally don’t start until June, and end the program after the first week of August. Due to the situations with the school, we feel the need to continue.
Most of the children we serve do not have a way to pick up meals at the schools even if they offer. Carter County/Elizabethton City Schools did not use buses to deliver meals.
We are committed to continue feeding even if it’s through the winter months. Please pray for God to keep supplying the food, financial support, safety and protection for us. Pray that our four vans keep running and the other three routes that use their own vehicle stay safe.
During challenging times we can either grow more by depending on God or throw our hands up in defeat. I encourage you to put your trust in the Lord and know He will always make a way!
ANGIE ODOM
Elizabethton