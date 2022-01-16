Letters: Where should our legislators focus?
With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers where they thought our legislators should focus their attention in the new portion of the legislative session. Here are some of the responses we received.
Expand health care access
The first thing that the Legislature needs to do is approve and pass the Medicaid expansion part of the Affordable Care Act (Obama Care), which in my opinion if it passed is 11 years too late. Estimates are in the $2 billion range per year of lost federal dollars our state was entitled to receive that went to other states who implemented the program.
Obama Care (originally a Republican idea back on 1972 under Nixon) guarantees that everyone can purchase health insurance with premiums based on income and persons under a certain income level able to obtain coverage through the Medicaid expansion portion of the program with the federal government funding 100% of the first three years, then the states 10% after the third year.
The general idea is to reduce the number of indigent (no insurance) patients who have to be treated in public hospitals by law under the Hill Burton Act passed back in 1946 moving them out of the emergency rooms (most expensive) to primary care physicians.
There are only 12 states, all Republican leaning, that haven’t passed the Medicaid expansion because it was part of Obama Care passed by Democrats. THAT IS THE ONLY REASON! In the last poll, 63% of Tennesseans approved of the expansion and only 21% disapproved. Wake up Nashville! Not taking the expansion has forced hospitals to close, merge (Welmont-Mountain States merger) and helped make Tennessee the least healthy state in the Union with the largest per capita percentage of COVID cases.
WILLIAM PRENDERGAST
Elizabethton
Make voting easier
The Legislature should make the voting process easier for all through adoption of per-mail voting and reverse the decision to make voting-administration a partisan affair.
Most importantly is that Tennesseans’ vote be fairly and honestly counted and accepted; that the state not invite or sanction its electors overturning the people’s vote in favor of its own, possibly preferred, presidential or congressional candidates.
IGNACY FONBERG
Jonesborough
Top six priorities
1) Reverse government overreach that blocks schools and businesses from protecting their students and workers from COVID. Encourage more workers to return to work by making work places safer from COVID and establishing civil behavior toward service-sector workers as a social norm.
2) Expand the development of clean energy in Tennessee to create good-paying jobs and reduce our dependence on oil and natural gas. Increase energy efficiency of housing by establishing an energy conservation corp to help home owners and renters insulate their homes, seal up air leaks, and install energy efficient heating and cooling systems. If they focus on low-income families, they will help those families better afford their energy bills while reducing carbon emissions.
3) Expand Medicaid which will preserve our rural hospitals and help everyone (including those of us with good health insurance) have timely access to medical care; will substantially reduce bankruptcies which are such a drag on our economy and which raise everyone else’s medical costs; and will help people remain productive members of society by helping them take proper care of their bodies instead of joining the ranks of the disabled.
4) Improve elections and the voting process by eliminating barriers to voter registration and increasing access to the ballot; by supporting efforts to enhance election integrity and security; and by supporting an independent and transparent redistricting process.
5) Create open and transparent government by supporting access to public records, open meetings, and public notice by both printed and electronic means and eliminating fees for viewing public records.
6) Support merit-based selection and retention of judges by enabling a selection and evaluation process for appellate judges that includes a nonpartisan body of citizens and members of the bar.
REBECCA CUMMINGS
Unicoi
