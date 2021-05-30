Letters: What’s your favorite moment in Tennessee history?
With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers to share their favorite moments in Tennessee history to help celebrate the 225th anniversary it becoming a state. Here are some of the responses we received.
Celebrating daddy
One of my favorite times in Tennessee history was July 27, 1918, when my daddy, Frank Tipton Williams, was born to George Quincy and Mollie Belle Williams.
The second would be David Crockett rallying the Tennessee Volunteers to go to the Alamo to see how they could help. A story told to me at a very young age by my daddy.
MELISSA WILLIAMS
Johnson City
Bicentennial parade
One fantastic memory in Tennessee’s history was the Bicentennial Parade, held in 1996.
The Junior League of Johnson City organized the parade and post-parade speeches, which took place in Jonesborough. People, clad in red, white, and blue, lined the streets waving flags. Bands marched, filling the streets with patriotic music; floats depicted scenes from 200 years of Tennessee’s statehood. Actor-then-Sen. Fred Thompson held the role of Grand Marshal.
After the parade, several leaders addressed the crowd, including Sen. Thompson. The speakers highlighted eras and events that shaped Tennessee into the great state it is. Residents of our entire region joined together to celebrate our deep sense of Tennessee pride.
I truly appreciate the Junior League of Johnson City’s leadership in creating the opportunity for our community to express our love of Tennessee through this fun event!
KAREN (SMITH) BROWN
Ohio
This letter deals with another topic important to a reader.
Questioning national priorities
Dana Bourland’s article (May 28) was interesting, stating “two of the biggest problems we face today — a shortage of decent, affordable housing and climate change.” The words decent and affordable are relative to everyone.
When buying a house, you may want the top of the line, but you can’t afford it, so you settle for a house with less wants and more needs. It is still affordable and decent. The same will apply to cars, telephones etc.
Climate change and building green. According to the EPA Housing only represents 6% of the total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by economic sector in 2019. The other sectors are Transportation 29%, Electricity 25%, Industry 23%, Agriculture 10% and Commercial 7%. Based on these statistics, our energy efforts should focus more on Transportation, Electricity, and Industry. This is where a greater impact would be achieved. While all sectors should be pursued, the bang for the buck (desired results) would be the top three.
The United States has rejoined the Paris climate accord. Under the agreement each country submits a set of (arbitrary), greenhouse gas reduction targets and sends them to the United Nation every 5 years. The problem with that is there are no consequences for not meeting any country’s standards. The compliance rules are weak, but they apply to all participating countries. Big deal if there are no penalties other than naming and shaming. Does anyone think naming and shaming China (the world’s largest producer of greenhouse gases), will improve their efforts to reduce greenhouse gases?
Contrary to Dana’s biggest problems, greater attention (and not necessarily in this order), should be on illegal immigration, national debt, health care, education, election integrity, welfare and politicians adhering to their oath of office to defend and bear allegiance to our Constitution.
R. BRIAN PATTESON
Johnson City