Letters: What’s your favorite holiday tradition?
With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers to share their favorite holiday traditions. Here are some of the responses we received.
Window shopping trips
You ask what holiday traditions I like. The one tradition for which I have the best memories is long gone.
When I was growing up in Indianapolis in the ’50s, there were no malls and very few stand-alone stores. 90% of shopping happened in big department stores, which could occupy an entire city block and rise several stories high. In Indianapolis, the two most prominent were L.S. Ayers & Co. and William H. Block & Co. These stores were in the city center, right downtown, and open during the day, when housewives did most of the shopping, but also on Thursday evenings until 8:30.
Their first-floor windows were very large, right on the street and usually displayed the latest fashions. During December, the windows were taken over by designers, who created elaborate scenes of winter and displays of holiday festivities, with toys, gifts and animated puppets, model trains, music and all sorts of fantastic attractions. This custom, I believe, was practiced by department stores in every major city in the country, especially Macy’s in New York City.
On one Thursday night close to Christmas, my family would go downtown to see the windows. My mother was the hosiery buyer at Block’s, so we started with dinner in the Tea Room on the sixth floor. After dinner, we’d bundle up and walk very slowly by the windows. I imagine there were a half-dozen or so, each displaying something different about the holiday season.
After Block’s we’d walk to Ayers, which had wonderful windows as well. Sometimes, we’d walk to Wasson’s or L. Strauss & Co. to see their windows, but those stores did not put as much effort into it as did Ayers & Block’s.
What I remember most are the crowds of people wanting to see the windows. It happened every Thursday night in December and was written up in the papers with photographs of the crowds. It was a great community event.
REV. JEFF BRIERE
Johnson City
Welcome to WokFest
Starting back in the year 2000, my brother and I decided we should give our wonderful mom a break from working so hard in the kitchen, so a new tradition was born. We call it the “Wok-a-Thon” or “WokFest,” since for the first few years the event featured all of us “younger” generation preparing an Asian-styled entree for a bountiful feast that would occur sometime between Christmas Day and New Year’s.
Some years we mixed it up and had different themes: Tex-Mex, International Foods, Breakfast at Night, and Italian. I’m happy to report that this year will mark the 21st edition of this annual tradition, where we seem to eat and laugh and tease each other more than the previous one. By the way, there is voting and prizes awarded to the best cooking team at the end of the buffet. Anyone not willing to don an apron and use spices need not apply!
A blessed holiday season to all!
STEPHEN SIMMERMAN
Jonesborough
