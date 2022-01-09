With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers what sorts of businesses, services and amenities they’d like to see become part of West Walnut Street’s redevelopment. Here are some of the responses we received.
Show me the green space
Here’s what I would like to see on Walnut Street:
• Most of all: green space; a park/piazza with trees, native plants/butterfly/pollinator garden/rose garden with meandering pathways and seating, maybe a fountain and/or artwork,
• A small grocery store, like Trader Joe’s; a shop like Boone Street Market with local produce and products,
• Interesting shops, like bookstores/toy stores/local quality crafts, cafes, etc. (Please no more chain restaurants or dollar stores!)
I’m excited to see what happens on Walnut Street!
C.M. COLLIN
Johnson City
Thrifty adventurer
I would like to see a secondhand/consignment outdoor gear store open up on West Walnut Street. Similar businesses exist in Asheville and Knoxville, demonstrating that there’s a market for this sort of thing, but it would be much better if we didn’t have to travel an hour to find used gear.
I would also like to see a food co-op like Boone Street Market in Jonesborough. I always miss the farmer’s market during the off-season, and I’m sure the farmers, ranchers and craftspeople would love a place to sell their wares in the wintertime.
Finally, how about converting one of the dilapidated buildings into a parking garage to support downtown and repurposing one of the abandoned parking lots into green space?
KRISTI MCDONALD
Johnson City
A soup-er idea
First, I would like to say thanks to Summers Taylor for the renovation of the Mill. It is beautiful and not all of the history was destroyed.
I so wish we had a soup and sandwich place like The Soup Kitchen which was downtown JC in the 70s. A second location later in NJC. People say oh, who wants to eat soup in the summertime? You have salads as well.
My 2 cents worth.
MELISSA NOBLE
Johnson City
Gimme shelter
I would like to see a homeless shelter and/or soup kitchen to help with our very evident homelessness issue. These are living people, brothers and sisters, children and parents. I would love to see a place for them before we give ourselves another restaurant or craft beer establishment. Let’s be good humans.
ANDREA EUM
Johnson City
What’s the plan?
I recently moved from a larger city defined by a major university and a vast military structure. I have traveled to many large American and international cities and see real potential for forward movement in Johnson City, or poor planning and ego-centered development.
As a master’s student in Urban Studies and Public Administration in 1991 in that city I was part of substantial changes to the city that became deteriorated and ripe for change. Though instrumental in its changes by my research and recommendations presented to the State Capitol for funding to raze and redevelop that area, I now question my assumptions.
Though Johnson City is idyllic in many fashions the question is where is it headed? Walnut Street must fit into JC’s “Big Picture.” Is Walnut Street going to change with private funding from existing businesses, and large property owners? What control do they have, does their economic vision fit with an existing plan?
Poorly placed traffic signals at Walnut and University cannot support the release of the University School and the bustling BP. Is that part of the infrastructure change? How does Johnson City plan to move people? What are the components that are meant to integrate Walnut Street with what is referred to as downtown? Can we support more breweries, and eateries? What do we do about sustainability and longevity of a plan? Public transit?
I am unaware of a stated five-year plan for Johnson City’s future. Who is Johnson City catering to, ETSU and its revolving population or the newcomers such as my family seeking peace and alternate family activities? I cannot announce with certainty that I want to see any item in particular being on Walnut Street, but rather an appropriate infrastructure and consensus of what will be suitable for the future.
IAN WILSON
Johnson City