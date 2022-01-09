Letters to the Forum

Letters addressing current topics should be sent to Mailbag, P.O. Box 1717, Johnson City, TN 37605-1717, delivered in-person to our offices at 204 W. Main St., Johnson City, or emailed to mailbag@johnsoncitypress.com.

Letters to the Forum commenting on local, regional and state topics will be given priority. Letters should not exceed 300 words and all letters will be subject to editing. Authors must sign their letters and include addresses and a daytime phone number for verification. Letters with multiple authors are generally not accepted. No more than one letter per month will be published from any contributor.

Letters to the Forum are published at the newspaper’s discretion.