With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers how we should help Ukraine. Here are some of the responses we received.
Boots on the ground
I think the United States should send troops to Ukraine to help that country and the people who live there! It is sickening for the loss of innocent lives.
CAROLYN ROE
Johnson City
Offer mercy
You are asking what we should do for Ukraine. That is already being done.
People smarter than most of us have the launch codes, thank God. If our military is called to step in between a cat and bear fight where neither the cat nor the bear asked for our physical assistance, then what does that accomplish? Do we have the desire to escalate? Do we have all the information available to stand in judgment of their disagreement?
We can all do great things, and we, (NATO), are all doing that. The people of Russia are not 100% behind Putin. I say let this play out but keep our eyes and ears wide open and our hands extended with mercy, and we keep our arrows underground and covered while we pray.
We need to urgently speak with the Russian generals, sooner rather than later. Their heart is not in this invasion 100%. They know our military would step in if ordered and it would be deadly for both, if not the entire world.
Anger is like fire, it must be contained, directed, focused, and modulated, for best results. Journalists, reporters, those with a microphone, and keyboard please exercise caution. Do you or any of us really know what we are doing?
PATRICK COSTELLO
Johnson City
Financial support, boycotts
You ask several questions: What should we do for Ukraine?
I say we should support them with the only tool we have that really makes a difference: Money. We should send money too if we can and we should not buy products from their oppressor. Time.com has a list of some organizations that will help.
You ask, “Are sanctions and diplomacy the correct action?” Right now, yes. But by the time this is published, maybe not.
You ask, “Should we deploy troops to support the fighting Ukrainians?” Probably not right now, but if the fighting gets out of hand and spreads to Belarus and Poland, I would consider sending troops. However, I would send a lot of missiles and bombs first.
REV. JEFF BRIERE
Johnson City
Blackout for solidarity
The invasion of Ukraine reminds us of the interconnections of all things. Our global society will experience changes in our economy and certainly in our stress levels as a result of Russia’s actions. We have yet another conflict on another continent over resources.
The war in Ukraine poses double existential threats of a potential catastrophic nuclear escalation and ongoing climate change which is exacerbated by modern society’s heavy reliance on fossil fuels.
Svitlana Romanko, a Ukrainian climate activist and attorney who lives in Kharkiv, wrote: “With an emerging priority of boycotting Russian oil and gas, all fossil fuel use must be ended as soon as possible, no matter where. This includes Argentina, Mozambique, Eastern Africa, and other places that have suffered from fossil-fuel fueled colonialism. And the Ukrainian war, besides being a huge humanitarian catastrophe, is another gloomy reminder of the dangers of fossil fuels.”
Yet we’ve not been asked to sacrifice anything in our daily lives, even to show solidarity with Ukrainians in their truly heroic struggle for their country and their democracy.
As the Lenten season begins, Christians can use this opportunity to fast from fossil fuel consumption and to fast from silence about the dangers inherent in the world’s poorly maintained and monitored nuclear arsenals.
Instead of observing an “Earth Hour” (observed annually at 8:30 p.m. on the last Saturday of March), each household could choose to “black out” in solidarity with Ukraine each night either as a Lenten fast or simply as often and as long as you’d like to make a greater difference in our addiction to fossil fuels.
Let’s show the world that we care.
CAROL LANDIS
Johnson City
