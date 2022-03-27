Letters: What should Elizabethton do about the crosses on Lynn Mountain?
With Monday’s Question of the Week, we asked readers how they believed Elizabethton should respond to a challenge of the constitutionality of three crosses on city owned property. Here are some of the responses we received.
Put it to a vote
My first response would be to tell this group to mind their own business and we will mind ours being as how the “foundation” is headquartered in Wisconsin. I would think that there is enough chaos and problems in Wisconsin to worry about, rather than what happens in little old Elizabethton.
Dollars to doughnuts this group gets their funding from George Soros or some other God-hating leftist.
I wonder if this matter would have even surfaced if a Muslim Mosque, the Star of David, a statue of Buddha, a BLM sign or the Communist hammer and sickle were sitting on top of Lynn Mountain? Somehow, I doubt it.
According to the article about the crosses, the “foundation” representative is confusing two different displays in her complaint to begin with.
No doubt that the City of Elizabethton does not have the funds to fight this in court. No doubt the “foundation” knows this. No doubt they have the funds to take it to court.
A city is made up of its citizens. Place the matter on the ballot. If the citizens want to keep the display, then so be it.
By the way, if the “foundation” representative is so sincere in her beliefs, then maybe she should show up in Elizabethton and hold a public meeting with the townsfolk face to face.
I believe in the long run, selling the tiny plot of land to a private individual would solve the issue. I am sure that folks would contribute to a fund for this and the upkeep of the crosses.
All legal jargon aside, this is no more than another attack on Christianity and Conservatism.
RANDY TAYLOR
Jonesborough
Sell them to a church
I was born in Elizabethton many years ago.
My family moved when I was 9 years old, but we came back every year to visit relatives. I always looked forward to seeing the familiar crosses on Lynn Mountain. I moved back permanently in 1966.
Those crosses represent life and hope. Jesus Christ shed His blood on a cross for my sins and the sins of the whole world, including those who reject Him. One day they will stand before Him and wish they had acknowledged Him.
Elizabethton is a peaceful town and I believe one reason is we revere Christ. We need to keep the crosses and not let one person or ungodly organization tell us what we can or cannot do.
If the city ordinance will not allow them to keep the crosses, then I say sell it to the churches or religious organization or group of people who will maintain it.
JEAN MONTGOMERY
Elizabethton
Time to get clever
Easy one. Simple solution. The Freedom from Religion Foundation already suggested it. Very nice people. (Did they slip up?)
No need for the city of Elizabethton to divest itself of all its holdings on Lynn Mountain above the city park there. Simply get a surveyor to mark off a tiny sliver of land. Barely more than what the three crosses occupy. Then sell the sliver for one dollar – to a private owner, as the nice people suggested.
How about to one of the city’s churches? There are at least two not far from the foot of the mountain.
Let’s beat these clever folks on their own terms. Let’s make them look slightly ridiculous by outsmarting them at their own game.
Our Savior admonished us to be as wise as serpents and as innocent as doves. This is a time to do exactly that.
DONALD SHAFFER
Johnson City
